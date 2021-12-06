Heart Pump Device Market (2021-2030)- Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are the primary factor fueling the demand

The global heart pump device market was US$ 2.35 billion in 2020. The global heart pump device market is forecast to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol71

The heart pump device is a device that is surgically implanted to maintain the functioning of the device. This mechanical pump is used to pump blood to the body from the lower chamber of the patient’s heart.

Factors Influencing

The growing cases of cardiovascular diseases are the primary factor fueling the demand for the heart pump devices market.

Increasing regulatory consent for innovative devices may propel market growth in the coming years. Medtronic Plc obtained approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a less invasive heart pump implant procedure. The company received approval in 2018 for its HVAD System that can be helpful in advanced heart failure cases.

The unavailability of donors is another factor accelerating market growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 370,000 people suffering from heart disease die in the United States every year.

High expenses associated with the healthcare facilities in emerging nations may become another reason for the growth in the demand for heart pump devices. Apart from that, the growing rate of expanding geriatric population, which are more prone to getting affected by heart diseases, may propel the market growth during the analysis period.

The excessive cost associated with the heart pump device can negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America would become the largest shareholder in the global heart pump device market during the forecast period. The region is registering a growing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases. Around 610,000 people die every year in the United States because of severe cardiovascular diseases. Apart from that, the increasing percentage of the geriatric population is also upscaling the demand for heart pump devices. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the population of age 65 years or more was recorded around 43.1 million in 2012. Moreover, this data is forecast to reach 83.7 million in 2050.

The market is forecast to witness traction in the Asia-Pacific because of the growing cases of cardiovascular diseases. Apart from that, growing healthcare expenditure and government support would create beneficial opportunities for the market players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global heart pump device market. The approvals from FDA emergency increased due to worldwide emergency. COVID patients suffering from heart failure fueled the demand for heart pump devices. In August 2020, Abiomed was authorized with EUA from the FDA for the left-sided Impella heart pumps to help out those undergoing Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment.

Competitors in the Market

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed

Teleflex Incorporated

Getinge AB

SynCardia Systems, LLC

Terumo Corporation

ReliantHeart Inc.

CardiacAssist, Inc

Berlin Heart GmbH

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Heart Pump Device Market by Product

Ventricular Assist Devices

Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Biventricular Ventricular Assist Devices

Right Ventricular Assist Devices

Intra aortic Balloon Pumps

Total Artificial Hearts

Heart Pump Device Market by Type

Implanted Heart Pump Device

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Device

Heart Pump Device Market by Therapy

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT)

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC)

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other Therapies

Heart Pump Device Market by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Heart Pump Device Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol71

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/