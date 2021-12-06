Heart Pump Device Market (2021-2030)- Rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are the primary factor fueling the demand

The global heart pump device market was US$ 2.35 billion in 2020. The global heart pump device market is forecast to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
The heart pump device is a device that is surgically implanted to maintain the functioning of the device. This mechanical pump is used to pump blood to the body from the lower chamber of the patient’s heart.
Factors Influencing
- The growing cases of cardiovascular diseases are the primary factor fueling the demand for the heart pump devices market.
- Increasing regulatory consent for innovative devices may propel market growth in the coming years. Medtronic Plc obtained approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding a less invasive heart pump implant procedure. The company received approval in 2018 for its HVAD System that can be helpful in advanced heart failure cases.
- The unavailability of donors is another factor accelerating market growth. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 370,000 people suffering from heart disease die in the United States every year.
- High expenses associated with the healthcare facilities in emerging nations may become another reason for the growth in the demand for heart pump devices. Apart from that, the growing rate of expanding geriatric population, which are more prone to getting affected by heart diseases, may propel the market growth during the analysis period.
- The excessive cost associated with the heart pump device can negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America would become the largest shareholder in the global heart pump device market during the forecast period. The region is registering a growing number of patients with cardiovascular diseases. Around 610,000 people die every year in the United States because of severe cardiovascular diseases. Apart from that, the increasing percentage of the geriatric population is also upscaling the demand for heart pump devices. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the population of age 65 years or more was recorded around 43.1 million in 2012. Moreover, this data is forecast to reach 83.7 million in 2050.
The market is forecast to witness traction in the Asia-Pacific because of the growing cases of cardiovascular diseases. Apart from that, growing healthcare expenditure and government support would create beneficial opportunities for the market players.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak had a positive impact on the global heart pump device market. The approvals from FDA emergency increased due to worldwide emergency. COVID patients suffering from heart failure fueled the demand for heart pump devices. In August 2020, Abiomed was authorized with EUA from the FDA for the left-sided Impella heart pumps to help out those undergoing Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment.
Competitors in the Market
- Medtronic plc
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abiomed
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Getinge AB
- SynCardia Systems, LLC
- Terumo Corporation
- ReliantHeart Inc.
- CardiacAssist, Inc
- Berlin Heart GmbH
- Jarvik Heart, Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Heart Pump Device Market by Product
- Ventricular Assist Devices
- Left Ventricular Assist Devices
- Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices
- Biventricular Ventricular Assist Devices
- Right Ventricular Assist Devices
- Intra aortic Balloon Pumps
- Total Artificial Hearts
Heart Pump Device Market by Type
- Implanted Heart Pump Device
- Extracorporeal Heart Pump Device
Heart Pump Device Market by Therapy
- Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT)
- Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC)
- Destination Therapy (DT)
- Other Therapies
Heart Pump Device Market by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
