Scar Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2030

The global scar treatment market size was US$ 12.1 billion in 2020. The global scar treatment market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Factors Influencing
- The increasing cases of skin diseases are forecast the fuel the growth of the scar treatment market. Vitiligo, psoriasis, eczema, and photoaging are skin diseases that demand proper treatment. Thus, with the growing prevalence of such diseases, the demand for effective treatment would also increase.
- The increasing demand for technological advancement and growing awareness regarding the benefits of treatment would fuel the demand for surgical procedures.
- Increasing disposable income and rising consumer spending on personal care are all forecasts to propel the growth of the global scar treatment market.
- Increasing healthcare expenditure may help market players develop innovative strategies and products in the coming years. Thus, it would fuel the market growth.
- The growing pollution has been a major cause of skin disease. The market is forecast to grow significantly as pollution increases worldwide.
- Growing innovations are gaining audience attention. As a result, the global scar treatment market would grow during the analysis period.
- Due to the side effects of the therapies, people may avoid surgical methods. As a result, the market may witness a significant decline.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America accounts for the leading scar treatment market due to the growing occurrence of skin disease and consumer consciousness. Moreover, rising disposable income and the presence of major market players may contribute to the increase in revenue generation. Apart from that, increasing technological advancements and therapies in the region are forecast to gain audience attention towards the benefits of therapies. As a result, it would fuel the market growth during the analysis period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global scar treatment market witnessed a severe decline as it needs human contact. Due to the terror of COVID-19 infection, consumers stopped visiting dermatology enters. Moreover, clinics also closed their facilities for a short period of time. As a result, the scar treatment market witnessed an abrupt decline in terms of revenue generation. Moreover, the unavailability of raw materials became another factor for the slowdown in market growth. Due to disruptions in import-export activities, end-users witnessed a shortage of products. Thus, the market growth was hampered during the COVID-19 pandemic period.
Competitors in the Market
- Hologic Inc
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Avita Medical Limited
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Scarguard Labs LLC
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB
- Bausch Health
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Product Outlook
- Topical Products
- Creams
- Gels
- Silicon Sheets
- Others
- Laser Products
- CO2 Laser
- Pulse-dyed Laser
- Others
- Injectables
- Others
Scar Type Outlook
- Atrophic Scars
- Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars
- Contracture Scars
- Stretch Marks
End-use Outlook
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Retail Pharmacies/ E-commerce
Regional Outlook
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
