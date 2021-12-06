Scar Treatment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2030

The global scar treatment market size was US$ 12.1 billion in 2020. The global scar treatment market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 13.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The increasing cases of skin diseases are forecast the fuel the growth of the scar treatment market. Vitiligo, psoriasis, eczema, and photoaging are skin diseases that demand proper treatment. Thus, with the growing prevalence of such diseases, the demand for effective treatment would also increase.

The increasing demand for technological advancement and growing awareness regarding the benefits of treatment would fuel the demand for surgical procedures.

Increasing disposable income and rising consumer spending on personal care are all forecasts to propel the growth of the global scar treatment market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure may help market players develop innovative strategies and products in the coming years. Thus, it would fuel the market growth.

The growing pollution has been a major cause of skin disease. The market is forecast to grow significantly as pollution increases worldwide.

Growing innovations are gaining audience attention. As a result, the global scar treatment market would grow during the analysis period.

Due to the side effects of the therapies, people may avoid surgical methods. As a result, the market may witness a significant decline.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America accounts for the leading scar treatment market due to the growing occurrence of skin disease and consumer consciousness. Moreover, rising disposable income and the presence of major market players may contribute to the increase in revenue generation. Apart from that, increasing technological advancements and therapies in the region are forecast to gain audience attention towards the benefits of therapies. As a result, it would fuel the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global scar treatment market witnessed a severe decline as it needs human contact. Due to the terror of COVID-19 infection, consumers stopped visiting dermatology enters. Moreover, clinics also closed their facilities for a short period of time. As a result, the scar treatment market witnessed an abrupt decline in terms of revenue generation. Moreover, the unavailability of raw materials became another factor for the slowdown in market growth. Due to disruptions in import-export activities, end-users witnessed a shortage of products. Thus, the market growth was hampered during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Competitors in the Market

Hologic Inc

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc

Avita Medical Limited

Smith & Nephew Plc

Scarguard Labs LLC

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Bausch Health

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook

Topical Products Creams Gels Silicon Sheets Others

Laser Products CO2 Laser Pulse-dyed Laser Others

Injectables

Others

Scar Type Outlook

Atrophic Scars

Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars

Contracture Scars

Stretch Marks

End-use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies/ E-commerce

Regional Outlook

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



