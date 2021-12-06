Ultrasonic Air In Line Sensor Market Size Worth USD 106.1 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.5%

The global ultrasonic air in line sensor market size was US$ 59.2 billion in 2019. The global ultrasonic air in line sensor market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 106.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Ultrasonic air in line sensor helps detect air bubbles in fluid delivery lines. This technology is widely used by medical practitioners for surgeries and rapid blood transfusion. The air bubbles can create blockage in the blood. As a result, it can lead to a heart attack or stroke. Thus, the Ultrasonic air in line sensor help detect and avoid such situation.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Various industries went through severe repercussions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ultrasonic air in line sensor market also witnessed a severe decline during the initial phase. Due to the terror of infection, patients avoided visiting hospitals. The device is mainly used for patients suffering from cardiological problems. Thus, the fewer visits of the patients decline the demand for the technology. Moreover, the shift in preferences is another factor impacting the market growth. During the pandemic period, healthcare sectors shifted their priority to treating the patients suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market witnessed mild growth during the pandemic period.

Factors Influencing

The evolution of automation is fueling the demand for electronic systems. As a result of growing equipment dependency, the market for ultrasonic air inline sensors is forecast to grow rapidly.

The rising trend of the new generation of medical sensors may create promising growth opportunities for the market players in the global ultrasonic air the line sensor market.

The benefits of the ultrasonic air in line sensors over optical and capacitive air would drive the growth of the global ultrasonic air in the line sensor market. Air-in-line sensors do not get affected by dielectric and physical factors. Thus, their use in medical equipment, including heart machines, lung machines, and infusion pumps, is forecast to increase in the coming years.

The growing government regulations mandating the use of high-quality air inline sensors are forecast to propel market growth in the future. For example, ISO 13485 Certification aims to enhance the overall performance of medical equipment. Certified Companies ensure the quality of the population. As a result of such policies, the global ultrasonic air in line sensor market is forecast to grow.

The development of alternative technologies may negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is forecast to register the highest revenue in the global ultrasonic air in line sensors market. It is due to the presence of various prominent manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the excellent healthcare facilities in the region may propel the growth of the global ultrasonic air in line market.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to lead by registering a rapid growth rate during the projected period. The growth of the ultrasonic air in line sensor market in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the presence of large manufacturing units in India and China. Moreover, booming infrastructure and healthcare expenditure may create favorable opportunities for the market players in the future.

Competitors in the Market

Biosonix Ltd

Sensaras LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd

ClearLine MD

Piezo Technologies

CeramTec GmbH

Strain Measurement Devices Inc

Siansonic Technology Co. Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Introtek International L.P.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by Type:

• Prototype Configuration

• Standalone Chip-Level Integration

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by Application:

• Dialysis & Transfusions

• Heart-Lung Machines

• Blood separators

• Pumps for Medical Technology

• Diagnostic Systems & Other Devices

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by End-User

• Hospitals & Home Care Settings

• Academic & Research Institutes

Global Ultrasonic Air in Line Sensor Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



