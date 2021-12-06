Global Home Healthcare Market Report 2021: Market is Growing at a CAGR of Approx 26%, 2021-2030

The global smart home healthcare market size was US$8.5 billion in 2019. The global smart home healthcare market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 108.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1% during the forecast period from 2021–2030.

Smart home healthcare is basically a setup to treat and diagnose patients at home. It enhances the interaction between the caregivers and doctors. Chronic diseases require regular checks up and can be monitored at home. The smart home healthcare system is equipped with advanced technologies to treat patients.

Factors Influencing

The growing cases of chronic diseases and the elderly population are the primary factors driving the demand for smart home healthcare.

The growing trend of personalized healthcare systems and advanced home healthcare technologies are forecast to accelerate the growth of the global smart home healthcare market.

The advancements in automation may lead to prominent opportunities for the players in the market.

The rising adoption of cloud technology in healthcare and increasing government expenditure may propel market growth in the coming years.

The global smart home healthcare market is forecast to gain traction due to the ever-growing population throughout the world.

The data safety issues and high expenditure associated with the smart home healthcare setup may hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Geographic Overview

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share in the global smart home healthcare market due to the growing geriatric population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau estimations, approximately 43.1 million population in the United States were aged 65 years and older in 2012. The numbers are expected to reach 83.7 million by 2050. Thus, the demand for smart home healthcare would automatically increase in the region.

Advanced healthcare infrastructure in North America and growing cases of chronic diseases would fuel the region’s growth in the global smart home healthcare market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that approximately 117 million people in the United States suffered from single or multiple chronic diseases in 2012.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge with a considerable growth rate in the smart home healthcare market. The rising investments in the IT sector and the healthcare industry are contributing to the market growth.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to increase awareness regarding smart home healthcare facilities. Various economies witnessed a sudden spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which raised the burden on the healthcare sector. In many nations, people were struggling to get proper treatment in hospitals. Thus, it fueled the awareness regarding smart home healthcare facilities. However, the disruptions in the supply chains created many challenges for the market players during the initial phase.

Competitors in the Market

Apple

Google

General Electric Company

Samsung Electronics

Companion Medical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Hocoma

Honeywell International

Seimens Electric

Medical Guardian

Proteus Digital Health

Medtronic

VitalConnect.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Service

Installation and repair

Customization and renovation

By Technology

Wireless communication

Cellular network

Others

By Application

Fall prevention and detection

Health status monitoring

Diet monitoring

Memory aids

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



