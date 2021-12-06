Substation Automation And Integration Market Size Worth USD 64.2 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.6%

The global substation automation and integration market size was US$ 36.1 billion in 2021. The global substation automation and integration market size is forecast to grow to US$ 64.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol551

Substation automation is the process of utilizing data from Intelligent electronic devices (IED) and controlling commands from remote users.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Strict lockdowns and travel restrictions led by the COVID-19 pandemic affected many industries. However, companies adopted digitalized solutions to survive in the market. Thus, it offered favorable opportunities for the players thriving in the global substation automation and integration market.

The substation automation and integration market witnessed significant growth owing to the increasing need for data centers to support massive digital activities.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Rising investment in the development of smart cities, advancements in intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), smart grid infrastructure, and rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles are forecast to drive the market growth.

Increasing investments in the industry are forecast to benefit the market. Substation automation and integration services provide interlocking and smart load shedding features. These features promise security, grid reliability, and enhanced performance. International Railway Journal estimates that the federal government of Germany invested over $80 million for increasing network capacity by developing favorable digital applications.

The huge capital investment may hamper the growth of the global substation automation and integration market.

Rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth. The increasing awareness about the benefits of renewable energy is playing a favorable role in the market. Thus, companies are investing in sustainable energy infrastructure to enhance their profit and meet the rising demand for electricity. As a result, it will propel the growth of the global substation automation and integration market.

Geographic Analysis

The Asia Pacific is forecast to register rapid growth in the global substation automation and integration market. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to improve the power and energy sector.

In India, the government is focusing on smart infrastructure. Thus, it will fuel the demand for grid digitalization for the revival of power distribution utilities, commercial, residential areas, and the electrification of villages. In addition, the Chinese Government invested over $31 billion in 2020 to upgrade the grid infrastructure, which increased the installation of automated substations.

Competitors in the Market

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Energy

GE

Schneider Electric

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Encore Networks

Eaton

Cisco

NovaTech, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Offering

Hardware Reclose Controllers Programmable Logical Controllers Capacitor Banks Smart Meters Load Tap Changers Digital Relays, Fiber-Optic Cables Others

Software

Services.

Insight by Type

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

Insight by Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

Insight by Component

IEDs (Intelligent Electronic Devices)

Communication Networks

Scada Systems.

Insight by Communication

Ethernet

Power Line Communication

Copper Wire

Optic Fiber

Insight by End-User Industry

Utilities

Steel

Oil & Gas

Mining

Transportation

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Substation Automation And Integration Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol551

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/