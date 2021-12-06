Substation Automation And Integration Market Size Worth USD 64.2 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 6.6%

The global substation automation and integration market size was US$ 36.1 billion in 2021. The global substation automation and integration market size is forecast to grow to US$ 64.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Substation automation is the process of utilizing data from Intelligent electronic devices (IED) and controlling commands from remote users.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Strict lockdowns and travel restrictions led by the COVID-19 pandemic affected many industries. However, companies adopted digitalized solutions to survive in the market. Thus, it offered favorable opportunities for the players thriving in the global substation automation and integration market.
The substation automation and integration market witnessed significant growth owing to the increasing need for data centers to support massive digital activities.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
Rising investment in the development of smart cities, advancements in intelligent electronic devices (IEDs), smart grid infrastructure, and rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles are forecast to drive the market growth.
Increasing investments in the industry are forecast to benefit the market. Substation automation and integration services provide interlocking and smart load shedding features. These features promise security, grid reliability, and enhanced performance. International Railway Journal estimates that the federal government of Germany invested over $80 million for increasing network capacity by developing favorable digital applications.
The huge capital investment may hamper the growth of the global substation automation and integration market.
Rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth. The increasing awareness about the benefits of renewable energy is playing a favorable role in the market. Thus, companies are investing in sustainable energy infrastructure to enhance their profit and meet the rising demand for electricity. As a result, it will propel the growth of the global substation automation and integration market.
Geographic Analysis
The Asia Pacific is forecast to register rapid growth in the global substation automation and integration market. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to improve the power and energy sector.
In India, the government is focusing on smart infrastructure. Thus, it will fuel the demand for grid digitalization for the revival of power distribution utilities, commercial, residential areas, and the electrification of villages. In addition, the Chinese Government invested over $31 billion in 2020 to upgrade the grid infrastructure, which increased the installation of automated substations.
Competitors in the Market
- Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.
- Siemens Energy
- GE
- Schneider Electric
- Hitachi Energy Ltd.
- Encore Networks
- Eaton
- Cisco
- NovaTech, LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Offering
- Hardware
- Reclose Controllers
- Programmable Logical Controllers
- Capacitor Banks
- Smart Meters
- Load Tap Changers
- Digital Relays,
- Fiber-Optic Cables
- Others
- Software
- Services.
Insight by Type
- Transmission Substation
- Distribution Substation
Insight by Installation Type
- New Installation
- Retrofit Installation
Insight by Component
- IEDs (Intelligent Electronic Devices)
- Communication Networks
- Scada Systems.
Insight by Communication
- Ethernet
- Power Line Communication
- Copper Wire
- Optic Fiber
Insight by End-User Industry
- Utilities
- Steel
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Transportation
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
