Facility Management Market Size Worth USD 99.8 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 10.9%

The global facility management market size was US$ 43.1 billion in 2021. The global facility management market size is forecast to reach US$ 99.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Facility management includes various tools and methods to manage the organization efficiently. Facility management comprises places, technologies, people, and processes. The facility management help organization to focus on its core competencies by offering project, inventory, operations, user, and maintenance management services.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for efficient cleaning services raised during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, it was essential for people to look over their hygiene, workplace culture. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the working of well-managed workplaces, facility management services witnessed a slight growth. Facility management acts as a crucial component in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and maintaining a safe work environment. Thus, the global facility management market witnessed significant growth during the pandemic.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The growing demand for connectivity technology, including artificial intelligence, cloud-based services, Internet of Things (IoT) across all verticals are forecast to fuel the market growth.

The expansion of the construction sector and the growing hospitality industry would benefit the global facility management market.

Increasing awareness related to workplace safety and growing changes in organization structure will increase the demand for innovative solutions.

Rising government investment in infrastructure development and partnerships would further fuel the market growth.

Real estate, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector are also growing by registering high infrastructural growth in various countries. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global facility management market.

Lack of awareness about facility management solutions may slow down the growth of the market.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the maximum share in the global facility management market. It is due to the growing number of technical FM firms, the emergence of sustainable and well-established economies, and increasing investment in research and development activities. Moreover, the increasing penetration of smart technologies and the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud segment will boost the growth of the region in the global market.

In addition, the global facility management market may witness favorable growth opportunities in the rising aviation, healthcare sectors of the region.

Competitors in the Market

Oracle

Accruent

IBM

SAP SE

Planon

iOffice

Trimble Inc.

FMX

FM: Systems

Archibus

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component:

Solutions

IWMS

BIM

Facility Operations and Security Management Lighting Control HVAC Control Video Surveillance and Access Control Emergency and Incident Management

Facility Environment Management Sustainability Management Waste Management

Facility Property Management Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management Asset Maintenance Management Workspace and Relocation Management Reservation Management

Services Professional Services Deployment and Integration Consulting and Training Auditing and Quality Assessment Support and Maintenance SLA Management Managed Services



By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size:

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



