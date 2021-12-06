Geospatial Analytics Market Size Worth USD 205.5 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 12.9%

The global geospatial analytics market size was US$ 60.5 billion in 2020. The global geospatial analytics market size is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 205.5 billion by 2030 by registering the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
Geospatial analytics aims to integrate GIS technology with other scientific technology to transform and validate valuable information. Geospatial analytics is used to capture, display, manage and collect satellite photos. Moreover, it manages the previous data recorded in geographic areas.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic was observed to have a positive impact on the global geospatial analytics market. The adoption of geospatial analytics is majorly witnessed in the healthcare sector. Healthcare consultants and government agencies partnered to produce real-time data regarding the spread of COVID-19 impact. The solution is used to share geographic information regarding the areas severely affected by the COVID-19 virus. Thus, it helped raise awareness among the population. Due to these factors, the adoption of geospatial analytics increased. The market may grow at a significant growth rate even after the pandemic period.
Factors Influencing the Market
- The increasing advancements in geospatial analytics and the integration of artificial intelligence have created profitable opportunities for market growth.
- The growing era of the Internet of Things would benefit the global market for geospatial analytics. Various sensors, including scanners and cameras, transfer data to smart systems. It includes the transfer of data regarding healthcare, agriculture, transportation, and energy. Thus, it would surge the market growth.
- The data helps acknowledge machine failures prior to any huge damage. Moreover, these technologies help businesses to perform operations conveniently. The growing awareness regarding the advantages of these technologies is forecast to propel market growth.
- High setup costs, together with operational concerns, are forecast to slow down the market growth.
Geographic Analysis
- North America is dominating the global geospatial analytics market. The region is forecast to maintain its dominance because of the growing technological developments rising awareness regarding beneficial technologies.
- The growing government initiatives regarding the security of several border areas may boost the growth of the global geospatial analytics market during the analysis period.
- Asia-Pacific may witness notable growth in the geospatial analytics market because of rapidly growing urbanization in emerging countries. These countries include India, Indonesia, and China. The growing emergence of smart cities, smart infrastructure would create promising opportunities for the market players in the global geospatial analytics market.
By Component
- Solution
- Service
By Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
By Enterprise Size
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Automotive
- Energy & Utilities
- Government
- Defense & Intelligence
- Smart Cities
- Insurance
- Natural Resources
- Others
By Solution
- Geocoding & reverse geocoding
- Data integration & ETL
- Reporting & visualization
- Thematic mapping & spatial analysis
- Others
By Technology
- Remote Sensing
- GPS
- GIS
- Others
By Type
- Surface & Field Analytics
- Network & Location Analytics
- Geovisualization
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- Oracle Corporation
- Sap Se
- Bentley Systems, Incorporated
- Esri
- General Electric Co.
- Hexagon Ab (Intergraph)
- Trimble Inc.
- Tomtom International B.V.
- Mda Corporation
- Fugro
- Alteryx, Inc.
- Google LLC.
- Other prominent players
