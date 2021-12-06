Electric Tractor Market Size Worth USD 856 million in 2030

The global electric tractor market size was US$ 710 million in 2019. The global electric tractor market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 856 million in 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol42
Electric tractors are enabled with chargeable electronic batteries. These tractors are environment-friendly and do not produce pollution.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the growth of the global electric tractor market. The epidemic affected many economies, due to which governments had to impose strict lockdown. The entire trade activities are disrupted due to travel restrictions. Moreover, the pandemic has majorly impacted the financial growth of people. As a result, the market witnessed a sudden slowdown in trade activities.
Factors Influencing
- The demand for no-emission vehicles in the agriculture sector is growing. It would further increase due to rising awareness regarding pollution control. Thus, the global electric tractor market would grow inevitably during the forecast period.
- Advantages like low repair & maintenance costs, work efficiency, cost-effectiveness are all forecast to propel the market growth. Moreover, the shortage of fossil fuel and the eco-friendly nature of electric tractors may accelerate the demand for electric tractors in the future.
- Government initiatives to prompt the adoption of advanced technology, such as electric tractors, may surge market growth in the coming years.
- Low efficiency and availability of effective alternatives may slow down the growth of the global electric vehicles market.
- The growing population and rising demand for food may become another factor for the market growth in the coming years. The electric tractors ensure better productivity which can benefit farmers. Thus, it would drive market growth in the coming years.
Geographic Analysis
North America holds the largest share in the global electric tractor market due to the growing demand for advanced technology. Moreover, the rising demand for efficient farming methods and the existence of prominent players in the industry may prompt the region’s growth in the future. The Asia Pacific is forecast to be observed as the rapidly growing region in the global electric tractor market. It is because of the growing farming activities and rising demand for efficient technologies. Furthermore, the region is home to several agriculture-dependent economies, which would create significant opportunities for the leading companies in the global electric tractor market. In addition, government initiatives in emerging countries, such as China and India, may create huge demand for electric tractors during the analysis period. Thus, it would propel the market growth in these regions.
Competitors in the Market
- AGCO Corporation
- Deere And Company
- Kubota Corporation
- Escorts Limited
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Yanmar Co. Ltd.
- J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Component
- Sensor
- Gps
- Vision System
- Others
Insight by Tractor Type
- Light-Duty
- Medium-Duty
- Heavy-Duty
Insight by Battery Type
- Lead-Acid
- Lithium-Ion
Insight by Drivetrain Technology
- Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
- Battery Electric Vehicles (Bevs)
- Plug-In Electric Vehicles (Phevs)
Insight by Application
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Mining
- Transportation
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Electric Tractor Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol42
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/