Motion Sensor Market Size Worth USD 9.1 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 7.2%

The global motion sensor market size was US$ 4.5 billion in 2020. The global motion sensor market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in an abrupt decline in the demand for motion sensors. People stopped buying electronics and other items. Moreover, as the priority shifted to other important things, the market witnessed a sudden decline in revenue generation. COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging situation for the global motion sensor market. However, the market may begin recovering by early 2021 as the government starts lifting regulations. Moreover, due to import-export challenges, the market players experienced several difficulties in procuring raw material. Thus, it impacted the manufacturing activities in the industry.

Factors Influencing

The rising disposable income and increasing urbanization are the major factors driving the growth of the global motion sensor market. With the growing demand for automated devices, including hand dryers, doors, and faucets, the demand for motion sensors would ultimately increase.

The expanding demand for motion sensors from the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors may accelerate market growth during the analysis period.

The growing demand for the miniaturization of MEMS devices is forecast to create various opportunities for the market players to innovate solutions.

Stringent government regulations to boost the security of the systems are forecast to fuel the market growth.

The development of smart homes and the growing demand for smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets would propel the global motion sensor market growth in the coming years.

The complexity of motion sensors is forecast to decline the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Europe is leading in the global motion sensor market and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is because of the rising demand for consumer electronic devices, smart homes, etc.

The Asia Pacific region would grow rapidly in the global motion sensor market. The growth of the region would be due to the growing adoption of motion sensors for the manufacturing of consumer electronics, industrial surveillance systems, smart homes, etc. Moreover, the increasing demand for security-based devices is forecast to contribute to the regional growth in the global motion sensor market.

Competitors in The Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

KIONIX, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

STM microelectronics

TE Connectivity

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

Bosch Sensortech GmbH

KVH Industries, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Motion Technology

Active

Tomographic

Ultrasonic

Microwave

Passive

Infrared

Dual Technology

Others (Temperature, Vibration, Area reflective, and others)

By Embedded Sensor

MEMS Accelerometer

MEMS Gyroscope

MEMS Magnetometer

Sensor Combos

By Function:

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Application:

Consumer electronics Smartphones Tablets Gaming consoles Gaming AR & VR applications Wearable devices Others

Automotive application Airbag deployment system Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Suspension & leveling Vibration monitoring Electronic stability control

Industrial application Fire alarms & smoke detectors Lighting controls (outdoor/indoor)

Service robotics Automation (Doors, Elevators, Lighting, and others) Others (Lane Assistance, Access & Parking)

Healthcare Fall detection Wellness and fitness tracking Clinical monitoring Others

Commercial Automation (Doors, lighting, elevators, and others) Security & surveillance Others (lane assistance, access & parking)

Residential Security & Surveillance Home Automation Safety

HVAC

Aerospace & defense

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



