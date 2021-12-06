Employment Screening Service Market Size to Reach 8.5 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.1%

The global employment screening service market was US$ 4.9 billion in 2020. The global employment screening service market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 8.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol41

Employment screening services are helpful in acknowledging the misrepresented information early. It reduces the chances of future risk and elevates hiring costs. Apart from that, it eliminates the chances of thefts, abuse, and other criminal activities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected IT & telecom, transportation, and other industries. As a result, t reduced the demand for employment screening services in these sectors. However, sectors like healthcare & retail witnessed sudden growth. Thus, the adoption of employment screening services slightly increased in these sectors. The heavy workforce and continuous operation increased the demand for employment screening services.

The global employment screening service market is forecast to recover once the economies begin recovering. Moreover, favorable government initiatives towards hiring and job policies would ultimately fuel the growth of the global employment screening service market.

Factors Influencing

The employment screening services support the implementation of an efficient screening program. In addition, the growing demand for jobs and vacancies are forecast to create significant opportunities for the players in the global employment screening service market.

Growing modernization and adoption of advanced services and technologies are forecast to drive market growth.

Developing economies are observing sturdy growth in DPI. As a result, it may create growth opportunities for the market players. Moreover, due to increasing urbanization and government policies, the job vacancies in the urban areas also seem increasing. As a result, it would contribute to the growth of the global employment screening service market.

The evolution of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and other beneficial technologies and their use in the employment screening service market would create potential scope for market growth.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the highest share in the global employment screening service market due to the presence of prominent companies in the region. Moreover, favorable hiring policies across countries and favorable regulations and restrictions are playing a significant role in regional growth. Companies in the region are widely adopting employment screening services to ensure active hiring. Moreover, the Asia-pacific region is forecast to grow due to growing urbanization and industrialization. In addition, due to the growing population and job seekers, the job vacancies would grow inevitably. Thus, it would positively influence the growth of the global employment screening service market.

Market segmentation

By Application

Healthcare

IT/Technology/Media

Financial Services

Staffing

Retail

Industrial

Travel

Government

Education

Transportation

Others

By Service

Criminal Background Checks

Education & Employment Verification

Credit History Checks

Drug & Health Screening

Others Services

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Market Players

ADP LLC

Capita Plc

CareerBuilder LLC

Experian

First Advantage

HireRight LLC

Insperity

Paychex, Inc

Paycor, Inc

Reed

Sterling

Other Prominent Players

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Employment Screening Service Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol41

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/