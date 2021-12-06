Global $12.9 Bn Head-Mounted Display Market Analysis, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2020 & 2021-2030

The global Head-Mounted Display Market size was US$ 12.9 billion in 2020. The global Head-Mounted Display Market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 221.2 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A head-mounted display is a projection technology that contains a tiny display optic. The device enables high resolution of physical images and is used in the healthcare, gaming, and defense sectors.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The head-mounted display market witnessed a significant slowdown during the COVID-19 epidemic. During the epidemic, the head-mounted display market witnessed a severe and abrupt disruption in the supply chain. China has been majorly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the country is home to many prominent companies in the global head-mounted display market, the players witnessed many obstructions. The authorities of China and other nations banned import and export activities. As a result, the market players experienced significant difficulties. However, the impact of COVID-19 is forecast to reduce by 2021. Thus, the market would grow at the same pace during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The trending AR and VR adoption may upsurge the demand for the global Head-Mounted Display devices. Moreover, various companies have inked a partnership with defense agencies, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Thus, such events are forecast to expand the adoption of the HMD (Head-Mounted Display) devices.

The growing demand for efficient, lightweight wearable computing devices may fuel the growth of the global head-mounted display market.

The market is witnessing increasing demand from consumers for advancements in display technologies. Thus, these demands are offering favorable opportunities to the market players for developing high-resolution devices.

The beneficial applications of head-mounted display devices in defense services and the healthcare sector may propel market growth in the coming years.

The lack of knowledge regarding the benefits of the head-mounted display may hamper the market growth during the analysis period.

The head-mounted display applications benefit the gaming sector. The devices enhance the gaming experience by enabling a 3D view for the users. As a result, it would fuel market growth.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global head-mounted display market because of the growing demand for AR and VR technologies.

Moreover, the high adoption of gaming technologies may create profitable opportunities for the prominent players in the global head-mounted display market.

Apart from that, the advanced healthcare system in the region is forecast to be another factor propelling the market growth. Europe is forecast to contribute with the prominent share in the global head-mounted display market. It is due to the growing innovations and advancements in display technologies.

The Asia-pacific region is forecast to register considerable growth, owing to the presence of some prominent players and cheap labor costs.

Competitors in the Market

Sony Group Corporation

Google

Microsoft

HTC Corporation

Facebook Technologies, LLC

BAE Systems

Samsung

Seiko Epson Corporation

Magic Leap, Inc.

Lenovo

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Head-Mounted Display Market, By Product Type

Head-mounted

Eyewear

Head-Mounted Display Market, By Component

Processors and Memory

Displays

Lenses

Sensors

Controllers

Cameras

Head-Mounted Display Market, By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Head-Mounted Display Market, By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



