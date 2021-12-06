Worldwide Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market (2021 to 2030) – Featuring Cerner, Mckesson, Compugroup Medical among others

The global laboratory information system (LIS) market size was US$1,756.2 million in 2019. The global laboratory information system (LIS) market is forecast to reach the value of US$3439 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2021–2030.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is a software solution that controls the collection, processing, and storage of data generated by laboratories. It helps simplify laboratory processes and reduces specimen handling time, improves turnaround time, and increases production.

factors Influencing

Due to rising cases of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population, and the accelerating demand for enhancing quality in laboratory diagnosis, the market may witness soaring growth in the coming years.

Growing initiatives and the introduction of innovative products may fuel market growth in the coming years.

Rising knowledge regarding the benefits of laboratory information systems (LIS) and accelerating demand for integrated healthcare systems may propel the growth of the laboratory information system (LIS) globally.

High expenses associated with laboratory information systems (LIS) may hamper the market growth in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest laboratory information system market, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, regulatory demands in the United States, and mounting government initiatives in the region. In addition, increasing business activities pertaining to the development of healthcare and IT are forecast to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising healthcare spending, increasing demand for high-quality cancer diagnosis, and accelerating need for an integrated healthcare system are driving the growth of the North American laboratory information system market.

During the projected period, the laboratory information system market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to expand significantly. It is due to the region’s rapidly growing population, increasing cancer diagnostic programs, and booming demand for an integrated healthcare system. Furthermore, increasing healthcare spending and government plans to improve healthcare structure would drive the market growth during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for the laboratory information system (LIS) increased during the pandemic period as the entire healthcare sector was overburdened with a pool of patients. With the growing number of cases every day, the demand for a laboratory information system (LIS) increased to manage the collection, processing, and storage of data generated by laboratories.

The emergence of this national emergency raised awareness regarding the expansion of the healthcare sector. As a result, the governments of various countries have begun working on the expansion of the healthcare sector. The market players in the global laboratory information system (LIS) market may witness profitable opportunities in the future as a result of the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

Compugroup Medical AG

EPIC Systems Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Orchard Software Corporation

SCC Soft Computer

Other prominent players

Market segmentation

By Product

Standalone LIS

Integrated LIS

By Component

Services

Software

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Delivery Mode

Hospital Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

POLs

Other end-users

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



