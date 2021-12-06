Smart Retail Market Size Worth USD 166 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 24.2%

The global smart retail market size was US$ 19.1 billion in 2020. The global smart retail market is forecast to reach US$ 166 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol82

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness tremendous growth in the global smart retail market. The growing contribution of the Asia Pacific region is because of the increasing adoption of broadband internet services.

Due to the presence of major developing economies, the growth of the global smart retail market is promising during the analysis period.

Several emerging countries, including Japan, China, and Australia, are witnessing the growing adoption of retail analytical platforms. Therefore, it would fuel the growth of the overall market.

Factors Influencing

The growing offerings related to prominent solutions integrated with cloud and edge computing models would propel the market growth.

The introduction of advanced technologies and the benefits associated with that may become another reason for boosting market growth. Advanced technologies offer high potential to achieve business goals. It helps in maintaining customer value and supplier management. Moreover, Artificial Intelligence (AI) enables intelligent insights that can further increase sales.

The growing use of Robotics and Automation, mostly in emerging countries, may drive market growth in the coming years. It is legit that automation techniques amplify productivity and maintain accuracy. In the future, Retail stores would adopt cloud, beacons, mobile, and other technologies to provide a better shopping experience to the visitors.

Stringent data regulations may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Retail Market

The COVID-19 crisis has created various abruptions in the global market because of immense slowdown in the supply chain of various businesses. The overall impact of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries, including semiconductors, electronics, and others. COVID-19 severely affected the global smart retail market as the electronic industry witnessed a temporary shutdown. As a result, the end-users witnessed a shortage of materials, components, and finished goods. Apart from that, the retail stores also closed their operations due to stringent government rules. As a result, it halted the adoption of smart retail technologies.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to fuel automation. Thus, post-pandemic, the market would grow at a significant rate.

Competitors in the Market

Intel Corporation

IBM

Samsung Electronics

Amazon

Google, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Softbank Robotics Holdings

Ingenico S.A

Verifone Systems

NCR Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics

PTC, Inc.

Trigo

Standard Cognition

Caper Inc.

Zippin

Walmart Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Albert Heijn BV (Ahold Delhaize)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Smart retail Market, By System:

Digital Signage Solutions

Smart Labels

Smart Payment Systems

Intelligent Vending Machines

Augmented Reality Solutions

Virtual Reality Solutions

POS Solutions

Smart Carts

Robotics

Analytics

Smart retail Market, By Application:

Foot-traffic Monitoring

Inventory Management

Loyalty Management and Payment

Predictive Equipment Maintenance

Brand Protection

Smart Fitting Rooms

Smart retail Market, By Retail Offering:

Apparel and Accessories

Fast-moving Consumer Goods

Hardlines and Leisure Goods

Others

Smart retail Market, By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Smart Retail Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol82

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/