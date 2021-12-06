Global Stem Cell Banking Industry to 2030- Featuring CBR Systems, Cordlife, Cryo-Cell and Lifecell

The global stem cell banking market size was US$ 2.2 billion in 2020. The global stem cell banking market is forecast to reach the value of US$5.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Stem cell banking is a process of collecting, extorting, and freezing cord blood for future use. Cord blood stem cells are used in the treatment of blood-related diseases, including thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and leukemia.
Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol56
Factors Influencing
- The global stem cell banking market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing prevalence of blood-related diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and favorable government initiatives to enhance the services in the healthcare sector.
- The rising awareness regarding the therapeutic potential of stem cells treatment is forecast to fuel the growth of the global stem cell banking market.
- The increasing approval for research activities and trials in the stem cell industry would create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the analysis period.
- The growing development of advanced technologies for stem cell preservation, storage, and processing is forecast to create favorable growth opportunities for the market players in the global stem cell banking market.
- Companies’ initiatives to increase awareness regarding the benefits of stem cells are forecast to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. CordBloodAwareness.org was created in the United States to spread awareness regarding umbilical cord blood stem cells.
Geographic Analysis
Geographically, North America is forecast to lead in the global stem cell banking market because of the rising awareness regarding stem cell banking services and technological advancement in the industry. In addition, increasing demand for stem cell transplantation procedures is accelerating the regional growth in the global stem cell banking market. Furthermore, government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure should create promising opportunities for the market players in the stem cell banking industry.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow with a significant compound annual growth rate. The increasing population awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits of stem cell banking is the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, government initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure would propel the region’s contribution.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global stem cell banking market witnessed a slight slow down during the pandemic as preferences shifted to curbing the COVID-19 spread. Moreover, people avoided vising hospitals for stem cell treatment as it increases the chances of risk. Surgeons and doctors also postponed other treatments, as the entire healthcare sector was overburdened by the COVID-19 patients. Thus, the stem cell banking market witnessed a slight decline during the pandemic.
Competitors in the Market
- Cord Blood Registry System
- Cordlife Group Limited
- Cryo-Cell International
- Cryo-Save AG
- LifeCell International
- StemCyte
- ViaCord
- Global Cord Blood
- Smart Cells International
- Vita34
- CryoHoldco
- Other prominent players
Market segmentation
By Service Type
- Collection & Transportation
- Processing
- Analysis
- Storage
By Utilization
- Used
- Unused
By Cell Type
- Umbilical Cord Stem Cell
- Cord Blood
- Cord Tissue
- Placenta
- Adult Stem Cell
- Embryonic Stem Cell
By Bank Type
- Public
- Private
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Stem Cell Banking Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol56
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/