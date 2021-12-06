Global Stem Cell Banking Industry to 2030- Featuring CBR Systems, Cordlife, Cryo-Cell and Lifecell

The global stem cell banking market size was US$ 2.2 billion in 2020. The global stem cell banking market is forecast to reach the value of US$5.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. Stem cell banking is a process of collecting, extorting, and freezing cord blood for future use. Cord blood stem cells are used in the treatment of blood-related diseases, including thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and leukemia.

Factors Influencing

The global stem cell banking market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing prevalence of blood-related diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and favorable government initiatives to enhance the services in the healthcare sector.

The rising awareness regarding the therapeutic potential of stem cells treatment is forecast to fuel the growth of the global stem cell banking market.

The increasing approval for research activities and trials in the stem cell industry would create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the analysis period.

The growing development of advanced technologies for stem cell preservation, storage, and processing is forecast to create favorable growth opportunities for the market players in the global stem cell banking market.

Companies’ initiatives to increase awareness regarding the benefits of stem cells are forecast to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. CordBloodAwareness.org was created in the United States to spread awareness regarding umbilical cord blood stem cells.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to lead in the global stem cell banking market because of the rising awareness regarding stem cell banking services and technological advancement in the industry. In addition, increasing demand for stem cell transplantation procedures is accelerating the regional growth in the global stem cell banking market. Furthermore, government initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure should create promising opportunities for the market players in the stem cell banking industry.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow with a significant compound annual growth rate. The increasing population awareness regarding the therapeutic benefits of stem cell banking is the primary factor driving the market growth. Moreover, government initiatives for improving healthcare infrastructure would propel the region’s contribution.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global stem cell banking market witnessed a slight slow down during the pandemic as preferences shifted to curbing the COVID-19 spread. Moreover, people avoided vising hospitals for stem cell treatment as it increases the chances of risk. Surgeons and doctors also postponed other treatments, as the entire healthcare sector was overburdened by the COVID-19 patients. Thus, the stem cell banking market witnessed a slight decline during the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Cord Blood Registry System

Cordlife Group Limited

Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Save AG

LifeCell International

StemCyte

ViaCord

Global Cord Blood

Smart Cells International

Vita34

CryoHoldco

Other prominent players

Market segmentation

By Service Type

Collection & Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

By Utilization

Used

Unused

By Cell Type

Umbilical Cord Stem Cell

Cord Blood

Cord Tissue

Placenta

Adult Stem Cell

Embryonic Stem Cell

By Bank Type

Public

Private

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



