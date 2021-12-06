Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 11.1%

The global hybrid operating room market size was US$ 925 million in 2019. The global hybrid operating room market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol83

A hybrid operating room is a surgical room equipped with prominent medical imaging devices, including CT scanners, C-Arms, and MRI machines.

Factors Influencing

The global hybrid operating room market is forecast to register high growth due to the positive government regulations and policies.

Growing cases of minimally invasive surgeries, together with a large investment in R&D, would fuel the growth of the global hybrid operating room market.

The introduction of advanced technologies is another factor that may propel market growth in the coming years. GE Healthcare launched the latest version of the robotic-driven angiography system. The system is used for image-guided therapies.

The risks linked with the hybrid operating rooms, high operational cost, and lack of skilled surgeons may slow down the growth of the global hybrid operating room market.

The growing adoption of robot-assisted surgeries is forecast to create favorable opportunities for companies in the global hybrid operating room market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is leading in the global hybrid operating room market due to immensely increasing technological advancements. Moreover, the rising number of hospitals in the region may boost the chances for further growth. Apart from that, the growing rate of the geriatric population is another key factor surging the demand for hybrid operating rooms.

Europe may register the second-highest growth rate as the region is witnessing growing investments in R&D. Apart from that, the Asia Pacific region is likely to contribute with the notable CAGR because of government initiatives in the betterment of healthcare infrastructure. In addition, a rising number of healthcare facilities with advanced medical facilities would fuel the regional contribution in the global hybrid operating room market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outburst upscaled the demand for the hybrid operating room globally. The COVID-19 pandemic altered the entire outlook, mandating the demand for advanced surgical devices.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, healthcare sectors, governments, and the population have been through several changes. It changed the priorities of people and created several challenges for the healthcare sector.

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for safety protocols in the OR management. It ultimately mandated the adoption of advanced technologies such as comprehensive control systems, robotic platforms to save healthcare staff and surgeons from the spread of the virus.

Competitors in the Market

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

Alvo

Mizuho Corporation

NDS Surgical Imaging

TRUMPF

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

IMRIS

Skytron, LLC

STERIS

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Intraoperative Diagnostic System Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Computed tomography (CT) Angiography Systems Others

Operating Room Fixtures Operating Tables Operating Room Lights Surgical Booms Communication Systems Others



By Application

Cardiovascular Surgery

Neurosurgery

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgeries

Other Surgery

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Hybrid Operating Room Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol83

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/