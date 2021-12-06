Hybrid Operating Room Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 2.5 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 11.1%

The global hybrid operating room market size was US$ 925 million in 2019. The global hybrid operating room market size is forecast to reach US$ 2.5 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
A hybrid operating room is a surgical room equipped with prominent medical imaging devices, including CT scanners, C-Arms, and MRI machines.
Factors Influencing
- The global hybrid operating room market is forecast to register high growth due to the positive government regulations and policies.
- Growing cases of minimally invasive surgeries, together with a large investment in R&D, would fuel the growth of the global hybrid operating room market.
- The introduction of advanced technologies is another factor that may propel market growth in the coming years. GE Healthcare launched the latest version of the robotic-driven angiography system. The system is used for image-guided therapies.
- The risks linked with the hybrid operating rooms, high operational cost, and lack of skilled surgeons may slow down the growth of the global hybrid operating room market.
- The growing adoption of robot-assisted surgeries is forecast to create favorable opportunities for companies in the global hybrid operating room market.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America is leading in the global hybrid operating room market due to immensely increasing technological advancements. Moreover, the rising number of hospitals in the region may boost the chances for further growth. Apart from that, the growing rate of the geriatric population is another key factor surging the demand for hybrid operating rooms.
Europe may register the second-highest growth rate as the region is witnessing growing investments in R&D. Apart from that, the Asia Pacific region is likely to contribute with the notable CAGR because of government initiatives in the betterment of healthcare infrastructure. In addition, a rising number of healthcare facilities with advanced medical facilities would fuel the regional contribution in the global hybrid operating room market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outburst upscaled the demand for the hybrid operating room globally. The COVID-19 pandemic altered the entire outlook, mandating the demand for advanced surgical devices.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, healthcare sectors, governments, and the population have been through several changes. It changed the priorities of people and created several challenges for the healthcare sector.
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for safety protocols in the OR management. It ultimately mandated the adoption of advanced technologies such as comprehensive control systems, robotic platforms to save healthcare staff and surgeons from the spread of the virus.
Competitors in the Market
- General Electric Company
- Getinge AB
- Alvo
- Mizuho Corporation
- NDS Surgical Imaging
- TRUMPF
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH
- IMRIS
- Skytron, LLC
- STERIS
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Product
- Intraoperative Diagnostic System
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Computed tomography (CT)
- Angiography Systems
- Others
- Operating Room Fixtures
- Operating Tables
- Operating Room Lights
- Surgical Booms
- Communication Systems
- Others
By Application
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Thoracic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgeries
- Other Surgery
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
