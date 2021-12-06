Global Hardware Encryption Market Trends and Opportunities to 2030 | Western Digital, Samsung Electronics, and Micron Technology among others

The global hardware encryption market size was US$131.3 billion in 2019. The global hardware encryption market size is forecast to reach the value of US$2,277 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol63

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic had a nominal effect on the global hardware encryption market. During the pandemic, encryption became a crucial tool in tracking crises. Moreover, the organization began adopting various methods to protect the data. Apart from that, government bodies adopted hardware encryption to control the situation securely. As a result, it propelled the growth of the global hardware encryption market.

Factors Influencing

The hardware encryption providers are innovating solutions to boost the demand from the end-users. The use of hardware encryption strengthens the safety from the threats, including brute force attacks, cold boot, and malicious code. Thus, it is widely popular among banking, corporate, IT & Telecom, and healthcare sectors.

The innovations leading to compact and economical hardware encryption techniques may fuel market growth in the coming years. Samsung recently unveiled a Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 5+ certified Secure Element (SE). The solution is made for mobile devices to offer a strong security system, including a security chip (S3K250AF) and optimized software.

Beneficial properties of the hardware encryption, such as eliminating the performance degradation, is another prominent factor driving the market growth.

High capital investment associated with hardware encryption may slow down the growth of the global market.

The growing adoption of cloud services and notable innovations in IoT technology may create favorable opportunities for the market players in the global hardware encryption market.

Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to dominate the market during the forecast period from 2021-2030. It is due to the growing urbanization, rise in household income, and rapidly growing population in emerging countries, such as China and India. Moreover, the availability of electronic and semiconductor manufacturing companies would significantly contribute to the market growth during the analysis period.

North America and Europe may register strong growth rates because of the rising era of cloud-based services and innovations in the Internet of Things (IoT) based technologies. Moreover, these regions are home to many established hardware encryptions manufacturing firms. Therefore, the market would witness various growth opportunities in these regions.

Competitors in the Market

Western Digital Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NetApp

Kingston Technology Corp.

Seagate Technology LLC

WinMagic

Maxim Integrated

IBM

Toshiba Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Architecture Type

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)

Insight by Product Type

External Hard Disk Drives

Internal Hard Disk Drives

Inline Network Encryptors

Solid-State Drives

Usb Flash Drives

Insight by Algorithm & Standard

Rivest – Shamir –Adleman (RSA) Algorithm

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)

Secure Hash Algorithm

Digital Signature Algorithm

Data Encryption Standard

Elliptic Curve Cryptography

Insight by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Bfsi

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

It & Telecom

Aerospace And Defense

Others

Insight by End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Hardware Encryption Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol63

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/