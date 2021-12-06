Global Risk Analytics Market Research Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2030

The global risk analytics market size was US$ 26.71 billion in 2020. The global risk analytics market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 112.3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Risk analytics solutions are used to protect organizations from operational risks happening through human errors, system issues, including software, hardware, etc. Moreover, it also protects fraudulent ad cybercrime.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the entire industrial landscape. Every industry, including the risk analytics industry, had to go through sudden changes. The activities caused due to virus spread, including lockdowns, created several uncertainties in the working. It included supply chain disruptions, low revenue generation, declining demand, and shortage of workforce. However, the adoption of digitally-driven intermediaries is forecast to increase. As a result, it would present various benefits for the growth of the global risk analytics market.

Factors Influencing

The growing era of automation is the primary factor boosting the growth of the global risk analytics market.

Companies are increasingly adopting distinct types of data that they observe from a wide range of external sources.

Growing investments in risk analytics software is the other prominent factor fueling market growth.

Risk analytics providers create innovative solutions to help organizations through advanced risk analytics tools. Moody’s Analytics introduced Moody’s DataHub, an advanced cloud-based analytical platform that helps financial and risk decision-makers to rapidly analyze, discover, and consume massive data with ease.

The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has been one of the prominent innovations leading to advancements in many industries. The data analyzing and processing demands to be secured. Moreover, the management of massive data has become challenging for industries. As a result of the surging IoT landscape, the market for risk analytics is forecast to grow rapidly.

Factors like high costs of risk analytics and the complexity of installation slow down the market growth.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the global risk analytics market. It is because of the advanced infrastructure, rapid introduction of technological advancements, and the popularity of IoT. North America is home to many prominent players thriving in the global risk analytics market. Thus, the presence of major players would contribute to revenue generation. Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to be the fastest-growing region in the global risk analysis market. The market may observe lucrative opportunities in emerging countries.

Competitors in the Market

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Moody’s Corporation

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

Axiomsl, Inc.

Gurucul

Provenir

Risk Edge Solutions

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Component

Software

Services

Insight by Deployment Type

On-Premise

On-Demand

Insight by Vertical

BFSI

Transportation, And Logistics

Manufacturing

II and Telecom

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



