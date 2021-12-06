Railway Management System Market Size Worth USD 98 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 9.2%

The global railway management system market size was US$ 38.2 billion in 2019. The global railway management system market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 98 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel activities were all halted. Governments, majorly in the most affected nations, imposed a lockdown to control the virus spread. As a result of sudden stoppage in travel, the railway management system market was severely disrupted. The trade activities suddenly began to decline. Even if various countries lifted the restrictions, people were more cautious during the pandemic period. As a result, it negatively affected the railway sector, thereby hampering the growth of the global railway management system market.

Factors Influencing

The development of wireless connectivity has changed the entire outlook of the railway sector. Remote monitoring and adoption of sensors have emerged as a new trend. Thus, the growing adoption of technologies is forecast to create significant growth opportunities for the global railway management system market.

The authorities of various developing and developed countries are focusing on urbanization. Thus, the emergence of smart cities would ultimately boost the growth of the global railway management system market.

Growing passenger traffic is forecast to propel the growth of the global railway management system market.

The advent of cloud models and the growing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) is forecast to be responsible for the digital transformation, majorly in emerging economies. As a result, it would further intensify the growth of the global railway management systems market.

The high initial cost required for installation for the systems may hamper the expansion of the global railway management system market.

Growing partnerships and investments are forecast to create promising growth opportunities. Hitachi inked a partnership with BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) to introduce advanced technology. The technology aims to be deployed in the digitally operated trains in San Francisco, California.

Geographic Analysis

The Asia-Pacific would account for the highest revenue generation in the global railway management system market. The expansion of the global railway management system market would be due to the rising adoption of innovative technologies. Moreover, government initiatives and growing investment for the digital transformation may become notable reasons for regional growth. Countries like Australia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Korea are registering growing GDP. As a result, it would propel the expansion of the railway management system industry.

North America is to register a remarkable compound annual growth rate in the railway management system industry during the forecast period. The region and population seem rapidly adapting to the technologies and innovations. As a result of the extensive infrastructural development, the market would grow significantly.

Competitors in the Market

Computer Sciences Corporation

Indra Sistemas

GE Transportation

Ansaldo STS

Alstom

Hitachi Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Offerings:

Solutions

Services

By Solutions:

Rail Operations Management System

Facility Management

Revenue Management

Workforce Management

Rail Automation Management

Rail Traffic Management System Intelligent Signalling Solution Real-Time Train Planning and Route Scheduling/Optimizing Solution Centralized Traffic Control Solution

Rail Asset Management System Train Information Track Monitoring Maintenance Management

Rail Control System Positive Train Control Solution Communication-Based Train Control Solution Integrated Control Solution

Rail Communication and Networking System Ground-To-Train Communication Solution Train-To-Train Communication Solution

Rail Security

Rail Analytics

Passenger Information System

Freight Information System

By Services:

Consulting

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



