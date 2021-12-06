Wound Dressing Market Is Projected to Reach USD 20.3 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 5.5%

The global wound dressing market would reach the value of US$ 20.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Wound healing is a complicated procedure that demands a suitable environment to amplify the healing process. Wound dressing prevents the wound from infection and enhances the healing process.

Factors Influencing

The growing geriatric population would positively influence the global wound dressing market.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is forecast to play a significant role in the growth of the wound dressing market. The wound takes a longer time to heal in the case of diabetic patients. They require regular checkups and continuous dressing to prevent the wound from infection. Thus, it would propel the demand for wound dressing procedures. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 108 million were suffering from diabetes in 1980. The cases rose to 422 million in 2014. Thus, such rapid growth in diabetes cases may influence the growth of the wound dressing market.

Government initiatives and advancements in the global wound dressing industry may drive market growth. Moreover, growing events related to partnership and acquisition may accelerate the growth of the global wound dressing market. Acelity L.P. Inc. extended its portfolio by acquiring Crawford Healthcare.

Growing accident cases around the globe are forecast to play a prominent role in the wound dressing market.

Increasing awareness regarding advanced technologies, together with the rising healthcare expenditure, may create profitable opportunities for the market players.

Geographic Analysis

On a regional basis, North America is forecast to lead in the global wound dressing market because of the growing prevalence of diabetes cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 23.1 million people in the United States suffered from diabetes in 2012. The cases are forecast to grow rapidly in the future.

Increasing awareness pertaining to wound care and the growing prevalence of chronic wounds may become another factor pertaining to market growth. Moreover, increasing government initiatives and expenditure would create favorable opportunities for the companies. The National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates that around 2.4 million to 4.5 million people suffering from chronic lower-extremity ulcers wound in 2013 in the United States.

The market players are forecast to witness various growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing population, growing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of diabetes and chronic wounds.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the growth of the entire wound dressing market. The hospitals stopped preferring surgery cases as it requires direct contact. Moreover, people avoided visiting healthcare sectors to prevent themselves from the virus transmission. As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the global wound dressing market witnessed a notable drawback.

Competitors in the Market

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Smith and Nephew PLC

Mölnlycke Health Care

Medtronic Plc

ConvaTec Inc.

3M Company

Coloplast Corporation

Hollister Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Advanced Wound Dressing Foams Hydrocolloids Films Alginates Hydrogels

Traditional Wound Dressing Bandages Gauzes Sponges Abdominal pads



By Application

Surgical wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Others

Burns

Other Applications

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



