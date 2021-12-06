$152 Billion Digital Twin Markets by Type, Technology, Industry and Region – Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

The global digital twin market size was US$ 12.1 billion in 2021. The global digital twin market is forecast to reach the value of US$152 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol548
A digital twin represents the virtual version of an object or system that spans its lifecycle.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for digital twins in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries increased. The advantages of process automation and cloud computing increased the popularity of digital twins in order to improve process efficiency. Manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture, energy and utilities, and the automotive industries have started adopting IoT devices to improve the efficiency of the work.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The digital twin market is expected to rise significantly due to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and the rising need for connected devices globally.
The growing adoption of IoT, big data analytics, and cloud platforms and the increasing use of Industrial IoT for design and manufacturing are forecast to fuel market growth.
The rising adoption of the digital twin in supply chain management due to a possible reduction in time, cost-effective operations, and the elimination of unplanned downtimes will fuel the market growth.
The use of digital technologies such as IoT, cloud, big data, and AI has resulted in the emergence of viruses and cyberattacks, posing a threat to an organization’s data security.
The widespread use of digital twin technologies in the manufacturing industry to address concerns such as preventing the spread of coronavirus will drive the digital twin market forward.
Geographic Analysis
Because of advancements in software and the deployment of automated solutions in several industries, high economic growth, and the presence of prominent companies, North America is expected to dominate the global digital twin market. Furthermore, rising R&D investment in the fields of IoT and surging demand for cost-effective technologies for product manufacturing will propel the region’s growth.
Due to rapid expansion in technology, urbanization, industrialization, and adoption of digital twins across sectors, Asia-Pacific is expected to register high CAGR during the projection period. China’s industrial industry has embraced digital transformation for product development, design, and development.
Competitors in the Market
- Siemens
- ANSYS, Inc
- Microsoft
- IBM
- General Electric
- Oracle
- Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
- PTC
- Dassault Systemes
- SAP SE
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global digital twin market segmentation is based on Technology, Type, Industry, and Region.
Digital Twin Market Based on Technology:
- IoT & IIoT
- Blockchain
- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
- Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality
- Big Data Analytics
- 5G
Digital Twin Market Based on Type:
- Product Digital Twin
- Process Digital Twin
- System Digital Twin
Digital Twin Market Based on Industry:
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive & Transportation
- Home & Commercial
- Healthcare
- Energy & Utilities
- Oil & Gas
- Agriculture
- Telecommunication
- Retail
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Digital Twin Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol548
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean
Name: Nishi Sharma
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/