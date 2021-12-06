Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Industry to 2030 – Rising cases of neurological disorders and growing demand for efficient minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments expected to propel market growth

The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market size was US$ 467 million in 2021. The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market is forecast to grow to US$1,162 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The use of minimally invasive neurosurgical systems can be helpful in many ways. It helps surgeons have better visualization than the traditional methods. Moreover, it allows a small incision of the skull during the surgical process.

Factors Influencing

The benefits offered by the minimally invasive neurosurgical systems like small incision, enhanced visualization, and reduced complexity are forecast to fuel the market growth.

The rapidly growing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market.

Increasing cases of neurological disorders and growing demand for efficient minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments are forecast to benefit the global market. National Institute of Health estimates that around 276 million people were affected by neurological disorders in 2016. The demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments would further increase with the growing cases of neurological disorders.

The increasing number of product launches, partnerships, and expansion will benefit the global minimally invasive neurosurgery system in terms of revenue generation. Olympus Corporation introduced EVIS X1. It is an advanced endoscopy system that enhances the outcomes of endoscopic disorders.

The high installation and maintenance cost of minimally invasive neurosurgical systems may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview

North America is forecast to dominate the global minimally invasive neurosurgery system market due to the rapidly rising cases of neurological disorders. Moreover, the increasing penetration of advanced technology and high healthcare expenditure will benefit the global market.

In addition, the rapidly developing healthcare sector and increasing awareness about minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments among the population are forecast to benefit the regional market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market witnessed an abrupt decline. The authorities and healthcare bodies all around the world were concentrating on curbing the effect of the virus and saving the lives of the people. As a result of this, neurological surgeries were either postponed or canceled for a short period of time. Moreover, patients also stopped visiting hospitals and clinics to prevent themselves from the effect of this deadly virus. Thus, the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market witnessed a significant decline.

The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market also slowed down due to the unavailability of raw materials, which created various challenges for the market players.

Competitors in the Market

Olympus Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Brainlab AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Medtronic

Microbat Medical Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Synaptive Medical

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market is segmented on the basis of Product, Surgery Type, and Region.

Insight by Product Type

Neuro Microscope

Neuronavigation

Neuroendoscopy

Neurosurgical Robots

Insight by Surgery Type

Intracranial Surgery

Endonasal Neurosurgery

Spinal Surgery

Insight by Region

