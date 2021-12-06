Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Systems Industry to 2030 – Rising cases of neurological disorders and growing demand for efficient minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments expected to propel market growth

The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market size was US$ 467 million in 2021. The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market is forecast to grow to US$1,162 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The use of minimally invasive neurosurgical systems can be helpful in many ways. It helps surgeons have better visualization than the traditional methods. Moreover, it allows a small incision of the skull during the surgical process.
Factors Influencing
- The benefits offered by the minimally invasive neurosurgical systems like small incision, enhanced visualization, and reduced complexity are forecast to fuel the market growth.
- The rapidly growing geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market.
- Increasing cases of neurological disorders and growing demand for efficient minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments are forecast to benefit the global market. National Institute of Health estimates that around 276 million people were affected by neurological disorders in 2016. The demand for minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments would further increase with the growing cases of neurological disorders.
- The increasing number of product launches, partnerships, and expansion will benefit the global minimally invasive neurosurgery system in terms of revenue generation. Olympus Corporation introduced EVIS X1. It is an advanced endoscopy system that enhances the outcomes of endoscopic disorders.
- The high installation and maintenance cost of minimally invasive neurosurgical systems may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.
Geographic Overview
North America is forecast to dominate the global minimally invasive neurosurgery system market due to the rapidly rising cases of neurological disorders. Moreover, the increasing penetration of advanced technology and high healthcare expenditure will benefit the global market.
In addition, the rapidly developing healthcare sector and increasing awareness about minimally invasive neurosurgical treatments among the population are forecast to benefit the regional market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market witnessed an abrupt decline. The authorities and healthcare bodies all around the world were concentrating on curbing the effect of the virus and saving the lives of the people. As a result of this, neurological surgeries were either postponed or canceled for a short period of time. Moreover, patients also stopped visiting hospitals and clinics to prevent themselves from the effect of this deadly virus. Thus, the global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market witnessed a significant decline.
The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market also slowed down due to the unavailability of raw materials, which created various challenges for the market players.
Competitors in the Market
- Olympus Corporation
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- Brainlab AG
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Medtronic
- Microbat Medical Inc.
- Stryker
- Zimmer Biomet
- Synaptive Medical
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global minimally invasive neurosurgical systems market is segmented on the basis of Product, Surgery Type, and Region.
Insight by Product Type
- Neuro Microscope
- Neuronavigation
- Neuroendoscopy
- Neurosurgical Robots
Insight by Surgery Type
- Intracranial Surgery
- Endonasal Neurosurgery
- Spinal Surgery
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
