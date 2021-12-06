Global Semiconductor IP Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017-2021 & 2022-2030

The global semiconductor IP market size was US$ 5.7 billion in 2021. The global semiconductor IP market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant influence on numerous semiconductor companies as it impacted manufacturing and sales. Lockdown measures have hampered the semiconductor IP business because the demand for consumer electronics and embedded devices suddenly decreased. Furthermore, the export of automotive vehicles also decreased, which affected the sales of automotive components. Thus, the global semiconductor IP market growth slowed down during the pandemic.

Factors Influencing

Graphene transistors, carbon nanotubes, self-organizing molecular machines, and quantum computing are rapidly gaining traction, which will create lucrative growth opportunities for the global semiconductor IP market.

The increasing penetration of connected devices such as smart wearable, smartphones, connected vehicles, e-healthcare, smart home systems will increase the demand for integration of power electronics thereby, fueling the growth of the global semiconductor IP market. The consumer electronics segment is rapidly gaining traction due to the growing demand for advanced technologies. Moreover, increasing disposable income and changing consumer choices will play a significant role in shaping the future of the global semiconductor IP market.

The semiconductor IP industry will expand faster as demand for modern system on chip (SoC) design grows as a result of reduced manufacturing and design cost.

The high cost of designing and manufacturing semiconductor IP is forecast to be a significant challenge in the market growth.

Furthermore, the automotive segment is expected to grow rapidly due to widespread adoption of IP cores, the introduction of automation, and rising adoption in applications such as microprocessor units (MPUs), sensors, microcontroller units, interfaces. Thus, it will benefit the global semiconductor IP market.

Geographic Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing semiconductor IP market due to massive investment in the sector, low labor cost, and mounting demand for consumer electronics products in the region. In addition, the emergence of advanced electronic devices offering features such as faster processing speeds, larger storage capacities, wireless communication, and RF-enabled features would boost the region’s semiconductor IP market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Arm Limited

Synopsys, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

CEVA, Inc.

Imagination Technologies Limited

VeriSilicon

eMemory Technology Inc.

Rambus.com

FARADAY TECHNOLOGY

DREAM CHIP TECHNOLOGIES

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global semiconductor IP market segmentation is based on Design, End-User, IP source, IP core, Vertical, and Region.

By Design IP

Processor IP

Interface IP

Memory IP

Other Design IPs

By IP Core

Soft Core

Hard Core

By IP Source

Royalty

Licensing

By End-User

IDM

Foundry

OSAT

Other end-users

By Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & Datacenters

Automotive

Commercial

Industrial

Other Verticals

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



