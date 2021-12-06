Global Semiconductor IP Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017-2021 & 2022-2030

The global semiconductor IP market size was US$ 5.7 billion in 2021. The global semiconductor IP market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant influence on numerous semiconductor companies as it impacted manufacturing and sales. Lockdown measures have hampered the semiconductor IP business because the demand for consumer electronics and embedded devices suddenly decreased. Furthermore, the export of automotive vehicles also decreased, which affected the sales of automotive components. Thus, the global semiconductor IP market growth slowed down during the pandemic.
Factors Influencing
- Graphene transistors, carbon nanotubes, self-organizing molecular machines, and quantum computing are rapidly gaining traction, which will create lucrative growth opportunities for the global semiconductor IP market.
- The increasing penetration of connected devices such as smart wearable, smartphones, connected vehicles, e-healthcare, smart home systems will increase the demand for integration of power electronics thereby, fueling the growth of the global semiconductor IP market. The consumer electronics segment is rapidly gaining traction due to the growing demand for advanced technologies. Moreover, increasing disposable income and changing consumer choices will play a significant role in shaping the future of the global semiconductor IP market.
- The semiconductor IP industry will expand faster as demand for modern system on chip (SoC) design grows as a result of reduced manufacturing and design cost.
- The high cost of designing and manufacturing semiconductor IP is forecast to be a significant challenge in the market growth.
- Furthermore, the automotive segment is expected to grow rapidly due to widespread adoption of IP cores, the introduction of automation, and rising adoption in applications such as microprocessor units (MPUs), sensors, microcontroller units, interfaces. Thus, it will benefit the global semiconductor IP market.
Geographic Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the rapidly growing semiconductor IP market due to massive investment in the sector, low labor cost, and mounting demand for consumer electronics products in the region. In addition, the emergence of advanced electronic devices offering features such as faster processing speeds, larger storage capacities, wireless communication, and RF-enabled features would boost the region’s semiconductor IP market growth.
Competitors in the Market
- Arm Limited
- Synopsys, Inc.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- CEVA, Inc.
- Imagination Technologies Limited
- VeriSilicon
- eMemory Technology Inc.
- Rambus.com
- FARADAY TECHNOLOGY
- DREAM CHIP TECHNOLOGIES
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global semiconductor IP market segmentation is based on Design, End-User, IP source, IP core, Vertical, and Region.
By Design IP
- Processor IP
- Interface IP
- Memory IP
- Other Design IPs
By IP Core
- Soft Core
- Hard Core
By IP Source
- Royalty
- Licensing
By End-User
- IDM
- Foundry
- OSAT
- Other end-users
By Vertical
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecom & Datacenters
- Automotive
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Other Verticals
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
