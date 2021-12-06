$48.27 Bn Smart Elevator Market by Solutions and Applications – Global Forecast to 2030

The global smart elevator market was valued at US$18.6 billion in 2019. The global smart elevator market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 48.27 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5 % during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Smart Elevator systems are enabled with advanced digital security system controls, such as biometrics, touch screen, and destination dispatching. It reduces the time being spent waiting for the elevators.

Factors Influencing

The growing migration activities from rural to urban areas would fuel the demand for the betterment of infrastructure. Thus, to cater to the demand of the population, the adoption of smart elevators would increase.

Growing construction activities leading to urbanization would ultimately fuel the demand for smart elevators. Regions such as Asia, Africa, and the Middle East are witnessing rapid urbanization and government investments.

Smart elevators are time-efficient and minimize the time spent on waiting. As a result, it would provide lucrative opportunities to the market players thriving in the global smart elevators market.

The advancements and innovation of energy-efficient solutions would propel the growth of the overall smart elevators market.

The advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT) would create favorable growth opportunities for the market players.

The high installation cost associated with the smart elevators may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.

Geographic Analysis

Of all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to record the highest compound annual growth rate in the global smart elevator market. Emerging economies such as Indonesia, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam have been working on infrastructure improvement. Moreover, the growing living standards are driving the growth of urbanization. As a result of the construction of smart technologies, regional growth is promising during the analysis period.

North America is forecast to dominate the global smart elevators market, owing to the well-established infrastructure rapid technology adoption. Moreover, the region is witnessing an increasing demand for upgrades and innovation. The global smart elevator market may witness a notable rise by catering to the demand of the public.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for smart elevators drastically fell during the COVID-19 pandemic period. The construction industry had to witness a significant drop, which reduced the demand for smart elevators. Moreover, the new work-from-home culture reduced the need for infrastructure upgrades. As a result, it slowed down the market growth. On the contrary, the use of smart elevators would grow for repairs and maintenance activities. As the government lifts lockdown restrictions, the market would begin to recover.

Smart Elevators Market Segmentation

By Solutions

Elevator Access Control & Security

Elevator Automation

Elevator Modernization

Maintenance

By Applications

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitors in the Market

Schindler Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Otis Elevator Corporation

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

KONE Elevators Co. Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp

Fujitec

Bosch Security Systems

Hitachi Ltd

Other prominent players

