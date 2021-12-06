Global Servo Motor and Drives Market Report 2021: Servo Motors & Drives to Reach $23.1 Billion in 2030

The global servo motor and drives market size was US$ 13.2 billion in 2020. The global servo motor and drives market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 23.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Servo motors and drives, unlike normal motors, are the machinery used for automated actuators. Servo motors work on the principle of servomechanism, which includes position feedback control the position of a motor.
Factors Influencing
The rising trend of industry 4.0 is forecast to play a crucial role in the growth of the global servo motors and drives market. The motors are used to streamline operations and enhance productivity. The growing automation in various industries is forecast to propel the growth of such machinery.
Growing economies and the increasing adoption of robotic technology may create favorable opportunities for the market players in the global servo and drives market.
Increasing government initiatives and regulations pertaining to energy efficiency and technological advancements may propel market growth in the coming years.
Servo motors are cost-efficient, which demands low maintenance and maintains durability. As a result of such benefits, the global market for servo motors and drives is forecast to expand during the forecast period.
The shortage of skilled workforce and high cost of raw materials may decline the growth of the global servo motor and drives market.
The emergence of collaborative robots and their beneficial applications may create favorable growth opportunities for the servo motor and drives market. Benefits, including excellent speed, higher torque, lightweight, and decreased size, may unfold profitable opportunities for the market players.
Geographic Overview
Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to lead due to increasing industrialization and globalization. The region holds the highest market share in the global servo motors and drives market. It is because of the increasing population in emerging countries, which may fuel the demand for appliances, automotive vehicles, and consumer electronics.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for electronic vehicles, consumer electronics, and other devices declined immediately. As a result, the global servo motors and drives market witnessed a significant slowdown. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region, the leading region in the global servo motors and drives market, was affected severely. Therefore, the market witnessed an abrupt decline in this region during the pandemic period.
Market Segmentation
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Offering:
- Hardware
- Software and Services
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Product Type:
- Servo Motors
- Servo Drives
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by System:
- Linear System
- Rotary System
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Voltage:
- Low Voltage
- Medium Voltage
- Large Voltage
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Communication Protocol:
- Fieldbus
- Industrial Ethernet
- Wireless
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Brake Technology:
- Spring
- Permanent Magnet
- Others
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Material of Construction:
- Stainless Steel
- Others
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Industry:
- Automotive & Transportation
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Food Processing
- Textile
- Petrochemicals
- Packaging
- Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
- Printing & Pape
- Others (includes energy & power, cement, steel, and furniture & wood)
Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
- Yaskawa Electric
- Siemens AG
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Schneider Electric
- Rockwell Automation
- ABB
- Nidec Corporation
- Fuji Electric
- Delta Electronics
- FANUC Corporation
- Other prominent players
