Global Servo Motor and Drives Market Report 2021: Servo Motors & Drives to Reach $23.1 Billion in 2030

The global servo motor and drives market size was US$ 13.2 billion in 2020. The global servo motor and drives market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 23.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol59

Servo motors and drives, unlike normal motors, are the machinery used for automated actuators. Servo motors work on the principle of servomechanism, which includes position feedback control the position of a motor.

Factors Influencing

The rising trend of industry 4.0 is forecast to play a crucial role in the growth of the global servo motors and drives market. The motors are used to streamline operations and enhance productivity. The growing automation in various industries is forecast to propel the growth of such machinery.

Growing economies and the increasing adoption of robotic technology may create favorable opportunities for the market players in the global servo and drives market.

Increasing government initiatives and regulations pertaining to energy efficiency and technological advancements may propel market growth in the coming years.

Servo motors are cost-efficient, which demands low maintenance and maintains durability. As a result of such benefits, the global market for servo motors and drives is forecast to expand during the forecast period.

The shortage of skilled workforce and high cost of raw materials may decline the growth of the global servo motor and drives market.

The emergence of collaborative robots and their beneficial applications may create favorable growth opportunities for the servo motor and drives market. Benefits, including excellent speed, higher torque, lightweight, and decreased size, may unfold profitable opportunities for the market players.

Geographic Overview

Regionally, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to lead due to increasing industrialization and globalization. The region holds the highest market share in the global servo motors and drives market. It is because of the increasing population in emerging countries, which may fuel the demand for appliances, automotive vehicles, and consumer electronics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for electronic vehicles, consumer electronics, and other devices declined immediately. As a result, the global servo motors and drives market witnessed a significant slowdown. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region, the leading region in the global servo motors and drives market, was affected severely. Therefore, the market witnessed an abrupt decline in this region during the pandemic period.

Market Segmentation

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Offering:

Hardware

Software and Services

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Product Type:

Servo Motors

Servo Drives

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by System:

Linear System

Rotary System

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Voltage:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

Large Voltage

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Communication Protocol:

Fieldbus

Industrial Ethernet

Wireless

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Brake Technology:

Spring

Permanent Magnet

Others

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Material of Construction:

Stainless Steel

Others

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Semiconductor & Electronics

Food Processing

Textile

Petrochemicals

Packaging

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Printing & Pape

Others (includes energy & power, cement, steel, and furniture & wood)

Servo Motors and Drives Market, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Competitors in the Market

Yaskawa Electric

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Nidec Corporation

Fuji Electric

Delta Electronics

FANUC Corporation

Other prominent players

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Servo Motor and Drives Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol59

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/