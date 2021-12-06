Cloud Telephony Service Market Size Worth 65.10 billion by 2030 | CAGR: 13.35%

The global cloud telephony service market size was US$ 19.10 billion in 2020. The global cloud telephony service market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 65.10 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.35% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Cloud telephony service enables data communication infrastructure for third-party. A third party can host multiple applications like storage, telecommunications, and switching through the cloud telephony service.

Factors Influencing

Telecom companies are shifting from conventional ways to IP networks, thus enabling easy access to the power supply. Thus, it would fuel the growth of the global cloud telephony service market.

The cost-effectiveness of cloud telephony services, in comparison to conventional telephony services, acts as the main factor in the market growth.

The rising advent of digitalization and adoption of cloud services may influence the market growth in the coming years.

Lack of knowledge and security concerns may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

The launch of advanced technologies in the global cloud telephony service market is forecast to propel market growth. Tata Tele business services recently introduced a cloud-based communication solution. The solution offers enterprises hybrid connectivity mainly between employees and consumers.

A growing number of R&D activities to improve security and efficiency may drive market growth in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America contributes with the largest share in the global cloud telephony service market. It is due to the growing developments. Moreover, the rising use of cloud computing technology and governments working on advanced IT infrastructure would propel regional growth in the global cloud telephony service market.

The cloud telephony service market would register notable growth in the Asia-Pacific region. It is due to the rapid urbanization, along with the rising adoption of technology. Moreover, the awareness regarding the cost efficiency of cloud-based services is increasing. As a result, it would boost the market growth in the future. The rising era of digitalization, technological development, mainly in emerging countries, such as India, would further amplify the growth of the cloud telephony service market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the global cloud telephony service market. As all the industries shifted their working to work from home, Cloud telephony services became one of the prominent demands. Businesses and companies began adopting cloud telephony services to set up a better communication link with call centers. Moreover, the cost efficiency and the efficiency of the cloud telephony services became other major reasons for the market growth during the pandemic period.

Competitors in the Market

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems

Tele Logic8×8 Inc.

BroadSoft Inc.

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

DIALPAD

Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd.

Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd.

Mitel Networks Corporation.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Insight by Deployment Type

Cloud

Hosted

Insight by End User

Media & Entertainment

Telecom & It

Health Care

BFSI

Government

Retail

Education

Others.

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



