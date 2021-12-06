Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market Forecast 2022-2030 | Featuring Canon, Fujifilm, Hitachi, BK Medical, GE, Butterfly Network and more

The global next-generation ultrasound systems market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global next-generation ultrasound systems market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 20.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global next-generation ultrasound system market due to the stringent lockdown measure by the government of various countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain create significant challenges in manufacturing, production, and trade activities. As a result, the global next-generation ultrasound systems market growth declined significantly.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The next-generation ultrasound systems are user-friendly and maintain ease of operations. Moreover, the next-generation ultrasound systems help track the progress of patients. As a result, the demand for next-generation ultrasound systems will increase during the study period.
Next-generation ultrasound systems offer efficient diagnoses services even in far-off areas. Moreover, the demand for next-generation ultrasound systems is expected to increase for the emergency wards and autonomous clinics.
The advent of point-of-care ultrasound systems has gained rapid popularity in recent years. Consequently, the integration of AI in ultrasound systems is expected to benefit the global next-generation ultrasound market.
Due to increasing cases of chronic diseases, the global next-generation ultrasound systems market would grow significantly.
The shortage of skilled laborers may limit the growth of the global next-generation ultrasound systems market.
Geographic Analysis
North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global next-generation systems market due to the increasing penetration of digitalized technology in the healthcare sector.
Increasing investments in the healthcare industries are boosting the innovation of new products. As a result, the market will grow rapidly.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives to cater to public demand will escalate the growth of the global next-generation ultrasound systems market.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to register remarkable growth in the global next-generation ultrasound system market because of government initiatives to enhance the healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, increasing population and growing demand for efficient technologies in the healthcare sector will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
- BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.
- Butterfly Network, Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Clarius Mobile Health Corp.
- ESAOTE SPA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Product Type
- Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems
- Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems
Insight by Application
- Cardiovascular System
- Vascular Imaging
- Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging
- Lung Imaging
- Urology Imaging
- Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging
- Others
Insight by Technology
- 4D/3D Ultrasound Systems
- 2D Ultrasound Systems
- Others
Insight by Portability
- Cart/Trolley-Based Systems
- Handheld Devices & Wearable
- Portable Systems
Insight by End-User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostics Laboratories
- Imaging Centers
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
