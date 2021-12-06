Next-Generation Ultrasound Systems Market Forecast 2022-2030 | Featuring Canon, Fujifilm, Hitachi, BK Medical, GE, Butterfly Network and more

The global next-generation ultrasound systems market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global next-generation ultrasound systems market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 20.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global next-generation ultrasound system market due to the stringent lockdown measure by the government of various countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain create significant challenges in manufacturing, production, and trade activities. As a result, the global next-generation ultrasound systems market growth declined significantly.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The next-generation ultrasound systems are user-friendly and maintain ease of operations. Moreover, the next-generation ultrasound systems help track the progress of patients. As a result, the demand for next-generation ultrasound systems will increase during the study period.

Next-generation ultrasound systems offer efficient diagnoses services even in far-off areas. Moreover, the demand for next-generation ultrasound systems is expected to increase for the emergency wards and autonomous clinics.

The advent of point-of-care ultrasound systems has gained rapid popularity in recent years. Consequently, the integration of AI in ultrasound systems is expected to benefit the global next-generation ultrasound market.

Due to increasing cases of chronic diseases, the global next-generation ultrasound systems market would grow significantly.

The shortage of skilled laborers may limit the growth of the global next-generation ultrasound systems market.

Geographic Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global next-generation systems market due to the increasing penetration of digitalized technology in the healthcare sector.

Increasing investments in the healthcare industries are boosting the innovation of new products. As a result, the market will grow rapidly.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiatives to cater to public demand will escalate the growth of the global next-generation ultrasound systems market.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register remarkable growth in the global next-generation ultrasound system market because of government initiatives to enhance the healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, increasing population and growing demand for efficient technologies in the healthcare sector will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Canon Inc.

Clarius Mobile Health Corp.

ESAOTE SPA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product Type

Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

Insight by Application

Cardiovascular System

Vascular Imaging

Obstetrics and Gynecology Imaging

Lung Imaging

Urology Imaging

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Imaging

Others

Insight by Technology

4D/3D Ultrasound Systems

2D Ultrasound Systems

Others

Insight by Portability

Cart/Trolley-Based Systems

Handheld Devices & Wearable

Portable Systems

Insight by End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Imaging Centers

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



