Global Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market (2021 to 2030) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global electronic design automation tools (EDA) market size was US$ 10.5 billion in 2020. The global electronic design automation tools (EDA) market is forecast to reach US$ 25.4 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.51% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Electronic design automation (EDA) is a tool containing software, hardware. Manufacturing industries use these systems to develop or design semiconductor devices or chips.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic created mild interruptions in the growth of the global electronic design automation tools (EDA) market. It is due to the shortage of raw materials, workforce, and import-export challenges. On the contrary, the pandemic influenced the demand for automation to combat the COVID-19 effect. Various industries began working on virtual mode, thereby adopting automatic devices. Thus, the sudden onset of the automation trend fueled the demand for electronic products, thereby presenting favorable opportunities for the market players.

Factors Influencing

The growing trend of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is likely to create profitable opportunities for the market players in the global EDA tool market. The proven advantages of technology over traditional methods have been a key factor driving the market growth. The cost efficiency and lower chances of errors are the primary reasons for the growing trend of automation.

The growing demand for miniaturized electronic products would drive the demand for FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) mostly in data centers.

The easy accessibility of designs majorly due to cloud computing has gained immediate popularity. Thus, it would propel the market for electronic design automation tools (EDA).

Advanced technologies and launches may boost market growth in the future. Aldec Inc. introduced HES-DVM Proto Cloud Edition (CE). The software enables FPGA-based prototyping of SoC / ASIC designs. Apart from that, Keysight Technologies unveiled Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) technology that helps automate the testing of high-speed applications.

The uncertainty caused by economic conditions because of the COVID-19 pandemic may create notable challenges for the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the global electronic design automation tools (EDA) market would witness maximum growth in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, and defense. Combining it all, North America would witness the highest adoption of these technologies, followed by the Asia Pacific. Moreover, advantages like improved profitability and flexibility may fuel the adoption of the software. Apart from that, there is a rapidly increasing adoption of cloud services observed in the region.

Competitors in the Market

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Synopsys, Inc.

Mentor, a Siemens Business

Silvaco, Inc.

Vennsa Technologies

ANSYS, Inc.

Altium LLC

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Type

On-Premise Solutions

Cloud-Based Solutions

Insight by Product Type

Printed Circuit Board (PCB)

A Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Insight by Application

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Industrial

Automotive

Telecommunications

Others

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



