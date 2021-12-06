4K Medical Imaging Market Size Worth USD 2,446.7 million by 2030 | CAGR: 11.5%

The global 4K medical imaging market size was US$ 934.2 million in 2021. The global 4K medical imaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 2,446.7 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request for A Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol538

4K imaging panel is a display panel that offers high-definition video. The 4K technology has changed the outlook of the healthcare sector. The technology helps access images that will ultimately help in providing efficient treatment.

The global 4K medical imaging market is forecast to register tremendous growth because of rising investments leading to the growth of the healthcare domain, increasing demand for efficient treatment, growing prevalence of diseases, and rising population.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in economic turmoil for various countries. This worldwide pandemic abruptly burdened the healthcare bodies and forced the governments to focus on the healthcare infrastructure. However, the demand for 4K imaging technologies declined as the focus of the healthcare bodies shifted to curbing the COVID-19 impact.

Disruptions in the supply chain also declined the market growth. The pandemic wreaked havoc on the economies. Various manufacturing companies had to halt the activities due to the unavailability of raw materials and labor. Thus, it impacted the global 4K medical imaging market.

Factors Influencing

The increasing demand for hybrid operating rooms is the prominent factor that will benefit the global 4K medical imaging market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is forecast to offer ample opportunities to the companies thriving in the global 4K medical imaging market.

The market is witnessing increasing demand for visualization quality for medical imaging. Moreover, rising cases of chronic diseases will increase the demand for technologically advanced products in the industry.

The increasing demand for flexible designs of 4K medical imaging technology will propel the market growth during the study period.

The high cost of 4K medical imaging technology may become a significant challenge in the market growth.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the global 4K medical imaging market, owing to the increasing demand for advanced technology in the region’s healthcare sector. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure, favorable government initiatives, and the presence of prominent players like STERIS would contribute to the market growth.

The increasing awareness about the benefits and high-resolution properties of 4K medical imaging technology will further boost the demand for the devices. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population will benefit the regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

STERIS

B. Braun Melsungen AG

CONMED Corporation

Sony Corporation

Stryker

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Novanta Inc.

EIZO Corporation

Ikegami Tsushinki Co., Ltd.

Medtronic

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product Type

o 4K Medical Displays

o Resolution Type

• 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

• 4K DCI (4096 X 2160)

o Panel Size

• 28″ and Below

• 28″ – 54″

• 55″ and Above

o 4K Camera Systems

o Components

• Endoscopic Cameras

• Microscopic Cameras

• OR Cameras

• Camera Control Units

• Recorders

4K Advanced Visualization Systems

Insight by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Download Free Sample Copy of ‘4K Medical Imaging Market@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol538

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Name: Nishi Sharma

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/