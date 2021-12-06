Global Industrial Automation Industry to 2030 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The global industrial automation market size was US$ 189.3 billion in 2021. The global industrial automation market is expected to grow to US$ 410.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Industrial automation includes the adoption of automatic devices, such as computers, robots to perform tasks.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 has significantly impacted the industrial automation market as demand for luxury products and services like automobiles and electronics declined drastically. Governments of various countries introduced lockdowns in order to control this situation. As a result, the automobile, consumer electronics, and consumer goods industries witnessed a rapid decrease in sales. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a severe drawback for the industrial automation market.
The industrial automation market is forecast to recover during the analysis period because of the growing adoption of technologies to reduce human intervention.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
- Technologies like smart robots and automation-driven systems have become a need of the hour for the industries to increase the efficiency of the manufacturing processes. Moreover, the demand for high-quality products is also increasing. Thus, to maintain quality with quantity, industries are adopting advanced technologies. As a result, it will benefit the market during the study period.
- Favorable government initiatives to boost industrial development majorly in the developing economies would fuel the market growth.
- The trending digital transformation across all sectors, such as healthcare and retail, will benefit the global industrial automation market.
- The increasing demand to eliminate human error and labor costs will propel the growth of the market.
Geographic Analysis
Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global industrial automation market, owing to the increasing government initiatives, such as Make in India by the government of India. Moreover, the Chinese government invested ~US$ 577 million in 2019 for the development of industrial robots. The investment was done under the Made in China 2025 scheme.
Moreover, the region is home to several large-scale industries and manufacturers, which will contribute to the growth of the global market.
Europe is forecast to witness significant growth in the global industrial automation market, owing to the increasing penetration of automation control systems. The U.K government announced to invest US$180 million into its “Manufacturing Made Smarter” scheme. Moreover, the growth of automotive and power generation industries is forecast to benefit the regional industrial automation industry.
Competitors in the Market
- ABB
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Siemens
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Schneider Electric
- GENERAL ELECTRIC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- AMETEK, Inc.
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Component
- Enterprise-Level Controls
- Plant Instrumentation
- Plant-Level Controls
Insight by Automation
- Semi-Automatic Systems
- Fully-Automatic Systems
Insight by End User
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals & Materials
- Paper & Pulp
- Pharmaceuticals & Biotech
- Mining & Metals
- Food & Beverages
- Power
- Consumer Goods
- Automotive
- Machines & Tools
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Insight by Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
