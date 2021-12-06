Dog lovers beg south Taiwan magistrate to spare pit bull that mauled 3-year-old to death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Netizens have flooded the Facebook page of the Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安), pleading with him to spare an American pit bull terrier after it mauled a three-year-old boy to death.

On Thursday evening (Dec. 2), a three-year-old boy from the Indigenous Paiwan tribe wandered into his neighbor's backyard at 7 p.m. in Pingtung County's Chunri Township, and he was bitten by the dog on his abdomen. He suffered extensive wounds across his abdomen and was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Just prior to the incident, the boy's mother had left the child with his grandmother to go buy food for the evening meal. While his mother stepped out, the boy ran over to a neighbor's yard 20 meters away.

The dog was on a leash at the time of the incident, and police have asked both the owner of the dog, surnamed Chiang (江), and the boy's mother to file reports on the incident. Chiang blamed himself for the attack and released the dog to Pingtung County Agriculture Department officials, who placed it in a shelter where its fate is to be determined.

On Friday (Dec. 3), Yen Hsing-chuan (顏杏娟), head of the Taiwan Dog Lovers Association, posted a video of a dog acting very docile and freely allowing a trainer to pet its head. Yen expressed shock that such an "affectionate" dog could bite a three-year-old child.

Over the weekend, dog lovers flooded Pan's Facebook page pleading with him to spare the dog from euthanasia. Many argued that the dog was tied to a leash and was only defending its territory and that the boy's parents should be punished for negligence.

Pan on Sunday (Dec. 5) responded to the comments by saying, "Every life has the right to exist, and the death of a three-year-old child is a tragedy, but regardless of the emotion and rationalization, we must eventually return to the law for the final judgment." He stated that the pit bull is currently being temporarily housed in a shelter for dogs and cats because the owner no longer wants it.

The magistrate explained that they are still waiting for prosecutors to make a decision on the matter. He then expressed his hope that the public would stop speculating and posting emotional comments on the matter to avoid creating more anxiety.

That same day, Yen posted another video of the dog allowing a trainer to pet, pat, and scratch it from head to toe in close proximity. The trainer can then be seen placing a leash on the dog and taking it for a walk.

Yen expressed confidence that the Pingtung County Government will carry out a humane assessment and with the "principle of respecting life and loving animals." According to Yen, they played a game of "biting the hand" and claimed that it only gently nibbled at the trainer's hand.

Yen then reminded the public not to touch or play with a dog or cat when their owner is not around to monitor the situation. Yen called on the public to follow the existing regulations on pit bulls and never let such an incident happen again.