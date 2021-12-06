Alexa
Kaohsiung housing transactions get boost from planned TSMC facility

Construction for new fab expected to start in 2022 with chip production slated for 2024

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/06 12:16
Urban landscape view of a scene of Kaohsiung City.

Urban landscape view of a scene of Kaohsiung City. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Housing deals in Kaohsiung hit a six-year high in November in response to plans by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to construct a facility in the southern port city.

November transactions for homes, stores, and offices reached 4,715 properties in Kaohsiung, a 15.6% increase from October and a 26.1% jump from a year earlier, according to CNA. Both increases were the largest of Taiwan’s six biggest cities, data showed.

TSMC’s future fab is expected to bring new jobs and encourage tech workers to move to Kaohsiung, which should have a positive impact on home sales and rentals, CNA cited Taiwan Reality’s Lin Chia-fu (林家福) as saying. Lin added that TSMC’s arrival should help the city, which is known as an industrial base, transform into more of a tech hub.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker officially announced in November that it intends to build a wafer fab in the southern city to produce 7nm and 28nm chips. Construction is slated to start in 2022, with chip production expected to begin in 2024.

The new TSMC facility is expected to be built in Nanzih District on a 169.5-hectare plot of land that was previously a CPC Corp. Taiwan naphtha cracking complex.
TSMC Kaohsiung
TSMC
Kaohsiung housing

Updated : 2021-12-06 12:38 GMT+08:00

