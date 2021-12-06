Plant-based star product OmniPork Luncheon officially lands in 7-Elevens across East China

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 6 December 2021 - OmniFoods announces one of their most sought-after products, the OmniPork Luncheon, will be available for purchase in over 100 7-Eleven stores across East China, and will soon be available in over 200 stores. Consumers can now purchase the plant-based ingredient and enjoy it in the comforts of home, a milestone that marks the ever-growing accessibility of plant-based diets.









Compared to traditional canned luncheon meat, OmniPork Luncheon's calories and total fat content are lower, transfer this Asian-favourite to a much healthier option.





The Asian-favourite luncheon meat is well-loved for its convenience and deliciousness, yet many consumers are worried about the effects of proceesed meat on health. OmniPork Luncheon, the plant-based luncheon by OmniFoods, contains 0mg cholesterol, high in protein, is a source of dietary fibre, potassium and calcium. Compared to traditional canned luncheon meat, OmniPork Luncheon's calories and total fat content are 40% and 49% lower respectively, and sodium content is 62% lower. OmniPork Luncheon is cruelty-free, non-GMO, contains no added hormones, antibiotics and MSG. More importantly, OmniPork Luncheon does not contain any carcinogenic nitrates or preservatives. Simply pan-fry it straight from the freezer for two minutes on each side, anyone can cook it with ease.





In 2021, OmniPork Luncheon has received two major awards in China and internationally, including Best Plant-based Food in the FBIF's Wow Foods Awards, and Great Taste Award by the most prominent food award in the UK. Such encouraging news are testaments to OmniPork Luncheon's innovativity, quality and taste. OmniPork Luncheon is available for ¥33/pack (240g).





About OmniFoods

OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under Green Monday Holdings, is a global leading plant-based food company. OmniFoods' range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, OmniSeafood series and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world's top restaurants and retail chains.





#OmniFoods