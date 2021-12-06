Tampa Bay rolls 7-1, deals Philadelphia 8th straight loss

Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, during the third period of a... Tampa Bay Lightning's Pat Maroon, right, celebrates after scoring a goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Tampa Bay Lightning's Taylor Raddysh (16) tries to get a shot past Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey gam... Tampa Bay Lightning's Taylor Raddysh (16) tries to get a shot past Philadelphia Flyers' Martin Jones (35) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Corey Perry had two goals and an assist and Ryan McDonagh scored and had two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 7-1 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.

Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk and Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who won their third in a row and ninth of their last 12. Victor Hedman had three assists to boost his team-leading total to 21. Brian Elliott, Tampa Bay’s backup goalie who played the previous four seasons with the Flyers, made 38 saves.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers, who have lost eight in a row. Philadelphia is two losses away from tying the club record of 10 consecutive defeats. Carter Hart made 10 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones, who also had 10 saves.

The Flyers’ skid started when Tampa Bay visited Philadelphia on Nov. 18 and beat them in a 4-3 shootout. Then, the Lightning beat the Flyers at home 4-0 on Nov. 23.

BLUE JACKETS 6, SHARKS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored twice, Andrew Peeke had two assists and Columbus snapped a four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win over San Jose.

Sean Kuraly, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslevic and Alexandre Texier scored and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots as Columbus won its fourth straight home game.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl scored for San Jose. Matt Nieto and Timo Meier each added two assists and Adin Hill stopped 24 shots in the loss.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports