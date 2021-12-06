Gordon, Wood guide Rockets past Pelicans for 6th win in row

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, left, loses the ball under pressure from Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) during the first half... New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, left, loses the ball under pressure from Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, left, and center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the fi... Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives between New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones, left, and center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky (31) protects the ball from the reach of Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, right, during the first half... New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky (31) protects the ball from the reach of Houston Rockets guard Armoni Brooks, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, looks to get around Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA bask... New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, looks to get around Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) looks to shoot past New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the first half of an NBA baske... Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) looks to shoot past New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON, Texas (AP) — Eric Gordon and Christian Wood both scored 23 points, and the Houston Rockets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-108 on Sunday night for their sixth straight win.

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 40 points for the Pelicans — the most since dropping 40 against Brooklyn on Nov. 4, 2019. Jonas Valanciunas finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but New Orleans dropped their third game in the last five.

Houston's Daniel Theis netted 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting from the field, and Alperen Sengun finished with 10 points.

New Orleans cut Houston's eight-point halftime lead to five with 10:48 left in the third quarter, but Gordon single-handedly expanded it back to double digits by scoring the Rockets' next 13 points over a span of 3:46 to balloon the lead to 72-61.

In the fourth quarter, KJ Martin electrified the crowd with a massive putback dunk, which extended the Rockets' lead to 98-87.

Garrison Matthews, who hadn't scored since the second quarter, buried a corner 3 with 18.1 seconds left to extend the Rockets' lead to 118-108.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: G Josh Hart (left knee soreness) missed his third straight game, though he did participate in some pregame shooting … Willy Hernangomez scored 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds off the bench for his second straight double-double.

Rockets: G Kevin Porter Jr. (left thigh contusion) is considered day-to-day at this point, coach Stephen Silas said. … Rookie Jalen Green missed his fifth straight game with a left hamstring strain.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Start a two-game homestand Wednesday, hosting Denver.

Rockets: Continue four-game homestand by hosting Brooklyn on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports