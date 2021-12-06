Enes Kanter Freedom calls on Jeremy Lin to stand with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Turkish-American basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom on Sunday (Dec. 5) posted messages on social media calling on Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to stand with Taiwan and stop taking "Dirty Chinese Communist Party money."

On both his Twitter and Facebook accounts, the Boston Celtics center, who recently changed his surname to Freedom after obtaining U.S. citizenship, criticized Lin for signing with the Beijing Ducks for the 2021-2022 season.

Lin is an American citizen and holds a Taiwanese passport, as both his parents were born and raised in Taiwan. He previously played in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for the team in the 2019-2020 season.

In his posts, Freedom started by directly addressing Lin's social media accounts, writing "Shame on you Jeremy Lin." He then asked the former NBA player if he had enough of that "Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?"

Freedom did not specify what he was accusing Lin of being silent over. He next stated that it was "disgusting" how Lin had allegedly "turned his back" on his country and people, apparently referring to Taiwan and Taiwanese.

He called on Lin to "stand with Taiwan," and to "stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship" in a jab at the regime in Beijing under Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平). Freedom closed by admonishing Lin, "Morals over Money brother!"