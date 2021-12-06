Alexa
LSU, interim coach Davis to face Kansas St. in Texas Bowl

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/06 09:33
Kansas State (7-5, Big 12) vs. LSU (6-6, SEC), Jan. 4, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing; 47 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU: QB Max Johnson, 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns. LB Damone Clark, 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks.

NOTABLE

Kansas State: The Wildcats started the season with a 7-3 record before closing the regular season with losses to Baylor and Texas.

LSU: The Tigers won their final two games, including a victory over Texas A&M, to even their record and become bowl eligible.

LAST TIME

LSU 21, Kansas State 0. (Sept. 13, 1980)

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas State: Third Texas Bowl appearance and 23rd bowl appearance overall. The Wildcats were bowl eligible last season, but unable to field enough players due to COVID-19.

LSU: Second Texas Bowl appearance. The Tigers beat Texas Tech 56-27 in 2015. This will be LSU's 53rd bowl game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Updated : 2021-12-06 11:07 GMT+08:00

