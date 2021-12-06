Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hinton scores 13 to lift SE Louisiana past Troy 72-68

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 09:59
Hinton scores 13 to lift SE Louisiana past Troy 72-68

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Keon Clergeot scored 17 points, Jalyn Hinton registered 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and Southeastern Louisiana narrowly beat Troy 72-68 on Sunday.

Joe Kasperzyk added 14 points and Nick Caldwell had 11 points for Southeastern Louisiana (4-5).

Efe Odigie had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans (5-4). Zay Williams added 12 points and Duke Miles had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 11:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist