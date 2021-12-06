Alexa
Stephens leads VMI past Seattle 89-82

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 09:18
SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Stephens had 23 points plus 10 rebounds as VMI beat Seattle 89-82 on Sunday.

Kamdyn Curfman added 22 points for the Keydets.

Sean Conway had 12 points and eight rebounds for VMI (6-4). Honor Huff added 12 points and six assists.

Riley Grigsby had 21 points for the Redhawks (7-2), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Cameron Tyson added 20 points. Darrion Trammell had 18 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 11:06 GMT+08:00

