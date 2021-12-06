Siakam scores 31 to help Raptors beat Wizards 102-90

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 102-90 on Sunday night.

Chris Boucher scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11, and Fred VanVleet 10 to help the Raptors win back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game winning streak from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 26 points and Bradley Beal had 14 for the Wizards, who couldn’t dig out of a big hole after shooting poorly in the first quarter. Washington lost its second straight.

Toronto led by as many as 25 points, and beat Washington for the 11th time in 13 meetings.

Siakam went 10 for 21 from the field, made his lone 3-point attempt, and made a season-high 10 of 12 free-throw attempts. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

Toronto led 23-12 after the first quarter, in which the Wizards shot 5 for 22 for 12 points, their fewest in any quarter this season. Washington recovered with a 30-point second quarter, shooting 10 for 17, but the Raptors answered with a 40-point effort — their highest-scoring quarter of the season.

Siakam scored 17 in the second as Toronto led 63-42 at the half. Caldwell-Pope had 10 points in the third but the Raptors took an 84-68 lead to the fourth, and weren’t threatened after that.

Wizards: G Spencer Dinwiddie started Sunday but will not play in Monday’s game at Indiana, coach Wes Unseld Jr, said. Dinwiddie had surgery after damaging a ligament in his right knee last December. … Montrezl Harrell led the Wizards with 14 rebounds. … Washington’s season-low for points in a half is 40, set Nov. 18 at Miami.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby (left hip) and F Khem Birch (right knee) sat for the ninth straight game. … G Dalano Banton had a career-high six assists. … Toronto is 4-8 at home.

Toronto matched a season-best by allowing 12 points in the first. The Raptors also allowed 12 points in the fourth quarter of their Nov. 19 win at Sacramento.

Wizards: Visit Indiana on Monday night.

Raptors: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

