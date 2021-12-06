Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Central Michigan to play Boise State in Arizona Bowl

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/06 08:33
Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of San Diego State cornerback Noah Tumblin (10) during the first half...

Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (2) catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of San Diego State cornerback Noah Tumblin (10) during the first half...

Boise State (7-5, Mountain West) vs. Central Michigan (8-4, Mid-American), Dec. 31, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Tuscon, Arizona

TOP PLAYERS

Boise State: WR Khalil Shakir, 77 receptions, 1,117 yards receiving, seven touchdowns.

Central Michigan: RB Lew Nichols III, 1,710 yards rushing (No. 1 nationally), 300 yards receiving, 17 total TDs.

NOTABLE

Boise State: The Broncos had two road wins over ranked opponents in a season for the first time in program history. Boise State beat then-No. 10 BYU 26-17 in Provo, Utah on Oct. 9 and cruised to a 40-14 win at No. 23 Fresno State on Nov. 6.

Central Michigan: Coach Jim McElwain took over the program after the Chippewas went 1-11 and winless against FBS opponents in 2018. CMU won eight games in 2019 and appeared in the conference championship game, losing to Miami (Ohio) 26-21, and went 3-3 in the conference-only COVID spring season.

LAST TIME

Boise State 26, Central Michigan 10. (November 24, 2001)

BOWL HISTORY

Boise State: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 24th consecutive season earning bowl eligibility — the third-longest active streak behind Ohio State (33) and Georgia (24).

Central Michigan: First appearance in the Arizona Bowl, 13th bowl appearance in school history and 11th in the past 16 seasons.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Updated : 2021-12-06 10:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist