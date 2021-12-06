Alexa
Howard, Edwards lead No. 16 Kentucky women past Merrimack

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 08:14
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard had 21 points, seven assists, six rebounds and a season-high six steals, Dre'Una Edwards had her third consecutive double-double and No. 16 Kentucky never trailed as the Wildcats beat Merrimack 90-56 on Sunday.

Edwards finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, Jazmine Massengill had 13 points and eight assists, and Robyn Benton scored 12 points for Kentucky (6-1).

Edwards made free throw that gave the Wildcats the lead for good and sparked a 14-0 run that made it 19-5 midway through the first quarter. Kate Mager and Mayson Kimball made back-to-back 3s before Kimball added a jumper in an 8-0 spurt that trimmed Merrimack's deficit to 29-22 but the Warriors got no closer. Howard answered with a three-point play and her layup with 4:02 left in the first half pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Kimball led Merrimack (2-5) with 17 points but made just 7 of 20 from the field and finished with eight turnovers.

Howard moved past Makayla Epps (1,790) and Leslie Nichols (1,797) into fourth on Kentucky's career scoring list with 1,799 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-06 09:30 GMT+08:00

