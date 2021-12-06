Alexa
Wright scores 27 to lift Marist over Rider 79-67

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 07:28
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Ricardo Wright had 27 points as Marist defeated Rider 79-67 on Sunday.

Raheim Sullivan had 14 points for the Red Foxes (3-4, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Samkelo Cele added 11 points.

Rider totaled 24 points in the first half, a season low.

Dimencio Vaughn scored a season-high 28 points and had 10 rebounds for the Broncs (3-8, 0-2), who have lost four straight games. Mervin James added 11 points.

Dwight Murray Jr., who led the Broncs in scoring entering the contest with 14 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 09:28 GMT+08:00

