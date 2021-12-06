Alexa
O'Hearn scores 42 to lift NJIT over Lafayette 90-86 in 2OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 07:13
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Dylan O'Hearn had a career-high and program-record 42 points as NJIT beat Lafayette 90-86 in a come-from-behind double overtime win on Sunday.

O'Hearn scored 15 points in the two overtime periods — the only NJIT player to score after regulation. He was 5-of-11 from 3-point range, hit 13 of 15 free throws and added seven rebounds.

Mekhi Gray had 11 points and six rebounds for NJIT (5-3). Matt Faw added 10 points and nine rebounds. James Lee had seven rebounds.

Jon Brantley had 19 points with six 3-pointers, for the Leopards (2-6). Kyle Jenkins added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Neal Quinn had 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 08:36 GMT+08:00

