Burton scores 26 to carry Richmond over Northern Iowa 60-52

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 07:18
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points as Richmond defeated Northern Iowa 60-52 on Sunday.

Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the Spiders (5-4). Nick Sherod added eight rebounds.

Noah Carter had 13 points for the Panthers (2-5). AJ Green added nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

