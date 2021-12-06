Burton scores 26 to carry Richmond over Northern Iowa 60-52

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Burton had 26 points as Richmond defeated Northern Iowa 60-52 on Sunday.

Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the Spiders (5-4). Nick Sherod added eight rebounds.

Noah Carter had 13 points for the Panthers (2-5). AJ Green added nine rebounds.

