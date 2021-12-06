Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Richard scores 23 to lift Belmont over Samford 85-73

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 07:09
Richard scores 23 to lift Belmont over Samford 85-73

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Will Richard had a season-high 23 points as Belmont got past Samford 85-73 on Sunday.

Richard hit 9 of 10 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Luke Smith had 15 points for Belmont (7-3). Ben Sheppard added 13 points. Nick Muszynski had 12 points.

The Bruins forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Ques Glover had 22 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (6-2), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Jermaine Marshall scored a career-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds. Jaron Rillie had 11 points.

Jaden Campbell, whose 12.0 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Bulldogs, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 08:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist