Carpenter scores 15 to lift Siena past Saint Peter's 60-58

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:37
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Aidan Carpenter had 15 points off the bench and Colby Rogers made two free throws with 11 seconds left as Siena held on for a 60-58 win over Saint Peter’s on Sunday, the Saints first win against the Peacocks since 2010.

Daryl Banks III led the Peacocks, who made a 21-0 closing run, with 14 points.

Rogers had 14 points for Siena (3-6, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Kellier added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jared Billups had six rebounds and four blocks.

Jaylen Murray added 11 points for Saint Peter's (2-4, 1-1). KC Ndefo had eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Updated : 2021-12-06 08:01 GMT+08:00

