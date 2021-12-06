Alexa
Sandage leads W. Illinois over Cent. Michigan 97-70

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:56
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Colton Sandage scored 25 points as Western Illinois rolled past Central Michigan 97-70 on Sunday.

Will Carius added 20 points for the Leathernecks.

Trenton Massner had 11 points for Western Illinois (8-2), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Western Illinois posted a season-high 17 3-pointers and scored 59 points in the first half, also a season best.

Cameron Healy had 24 points for the Chippewas (1-7), who have lost five games in a row. Kevin Miller added 15 points and six assists. Harrison Henderson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 08:00 GMT+08:00

