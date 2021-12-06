Alexa
Greenlee scores 14 to lift FAU past North Florida 76-41

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:42
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Bryan Greenlee scored 14 points as Florida Atlantic romped past North Florida 76-41 on Sunday.

Michael Forrest had 13 points for the Owls (5-4).

North Florida scored 12 points in the second half, its season low.

Jose Placer had 9 points for the Ospreys (2-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:59 GMT+08:00

