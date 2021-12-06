Alexa
Wojcik scores 17 to lead Brown past Sacred Heart 79-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:06
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Paxson Wojcik posted 17 points as Brown defeated Sacred Heart 79-66 on Sunday.

Nana Owusu-Anane had 12 points for Brown (7-4). Tamenang Choh added 11 points.

Aaron Clarke tied a career high with 24 points for the Pioneers (3-6). Tyler Thomas added 18 points. Nico Galette had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:59 GMT+08:00

