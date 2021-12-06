Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Coastal Carolina returns to Cure Bowl vs Northern Illinois

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/06 06:05
Coastal Carolina returns to Cure Bowl vs Northern Illinois

Coastal Carolina (10-2, Sun Belt) vs. Northern Illinois (9-4, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 17. 6 p.m. Eastern.

LOCATION: Orlando, Florida.

TOP PLAYERS

Coastal Carolina: QB Grayson McCall has completed nearly 73% of his attempts for 2,558 yards with 23 touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Northern Illinois: RB Clint Ratkovich ran for just 448 yards, but scored 12 touchdowns rushing and caught two scoring passes.

NOTABLE

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers were ranked for 11 consecutive weeks this season and set a Sun Belt Conference record by being ranked for 22 consecutive weeks dating to the 2020 season.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies, the second-youngest team in the Bowl Subdivision, won the MAC championship game over the weekend, 41-23 against Kent State.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers made their first bowl appearance at the 2020 Cure Bowl, losing 37-34 to No. 23 Liberty in overtime for their only loss of the season.

Northern Illinois: The Huskies are 4-9 in 13 prior bowl appearances.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-12-06 07:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan’s Miaoli County sees mercury drop to 5.9 C
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
5-year-old boy mauled to death by pit bull in south Taiwan
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's PX Mart to hand out fruit, vegetables, bread with vaccines
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Taiwan's biggest threat is China miscalculating chance of invasion
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist